MCHENRY — Northern Garrett graduate Ella Warnick recently made her debut at the Westmoreland County Community College Wolfpack Invitational representing Garrett College where she placed seventh in the NJCAA scoring with a time of 25:18.9 over the 5K course.
The Frostburg native finished fifth, breaking up the scoring by the nationally-ranked Westmoreland County team at the race hosted by Carroll County Community College with a time of 33:23.7 over the 6k course.
Warnick closed out the cross country season competing at the MDJUCO/NJCAA Region XX championships, claiming a fourth place finish overall and clocking a time of 25:48.6 over the 5k course. Her performance represents the highest finish by any male or female runner at a regional meet for Garrett College. She also finished no lower than seventh in any of her races this season.
Warnick earned a second-place ranking in both the MDJUCO and Region XX standings, and NJCAA Region XX Division II All Region and All MDJUCO honors.
“This year has been full of new and unique challenges. Ella showed her true colors by not allowing this year’s hardships to get in the way of her performance,” said Phillip Warnick, Garrett’s cross country co-head coach. “I’m very proud of how the team and the college worked around these problems to allow these kids the ability to compete while maintaining safety.”
The Lakers’ cross country program was a deciding factor in Warnick’s decision to attend Garrett.
“We are proud of her accomplishments this season both on the course and in the classroom. Garrett County can celebrate her many accomplishments as she was a successful dual enrolled student at Northern High School, is on track to complete her degree in Natural Resources & Wildlife Technology this year, and had the opportunity to compete in intercollegiate athletics,” Dale Luy said, Garrett cross country co-head coach.
