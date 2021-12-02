CUMBERLAND — Wasatch was in trouble, but Roddy Gayle Jr. came to the rescue.
Down 56-48 with four minutes left, Wasatch went on a 14-2 run, and the Ohio State commit accounted for 12 of them. By the time Gayle buried a jumper, plus the foul, for an old-fashioned 3-point play to cap the burst, the Tigers’ eight-point deficit flipped to a four-point.
Legacy had a chance for a tie with a tip-in of the buzzer, but the attempt was too long. Behind a game-high 29 points form Gayle, Wasatch completed the comeback to top Legacy, 62-60, in its Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase opener at Allegany College.
It was the first game of the BKIS, and Wasatch and Legacy set the bar high for the following five games of the three-day event.
Legacy and Wasatch both dominated two quarters on Friday night. A 32-18 edge in favor of Legacy over the second and third periods was sandwiched by a 44-28 Wasatch onslaught during the first and fourth.
Entering the fourth quarter, Legacy looked like the team primed to begin the showcase 1-0. The Lions led 46-40 after three, and they upped the advantage to double digits early in the decider.
When the situation became dire, Wasatch turned to its star offensive player: Gayle. The senior tallied 22 second-half points — two of which came on an alley-oop from Syracuse commit Chris Bunch in transition.
Gayle was pinpoint from the foul line down the stretch, and Wasatch needed every point it could get. Gayle ended up shooting 10 for 12 from the charity stripe. From the field, Gayle was an efficient 9 for 16.
Keba Keita was second on Wasatch with 12 points of 5 of 8 shooting and nine boards. Bunch added 11 to join him in double figures, adding five boards.
As a team, Wasatch made 43.1% of its shots compared to 35.3 for Legacy. The teams were mirror images on the stat sheet, as both finished with 28 boards, 11 assists and 18 total fouls.
Wasatch actually made more turnovers, 13-8, but many of Legacy’s giveaways came on disastrous moments in the final minutes, allowing Wasatch to pull away.
Coen Carr, who had a plethora of athletic dunks of his own in transition, scored 11 points to lead Legacy. Khali Horton and Bryce Hawkins scored nine.
Hawkins and Kristian Hodges were the unsung heroes for Legacy during the second half. Neither scored before halftime, but the duo combined for 16 off the bench to put Legacy in a prime position to win the game.
Legacy led Wasatch, 31-30, at the half.
After the game was deadlocked at a 9-all tie midway through the opening quarter, Wasatch went on an 8-2 run fueled by back-to-back threes from Matus Hronsky for a 17-12 edge. Hronsky ended with six points.
Legacy answered with a put-back by Perry Smith Jr., but Bunch drilled a trey of his own as Wasatch led 22-14 after one.
Keita was a big reason why. The 6-foot-9 big from Mali notched a game-high seven points during the first half to go along with seven boards.
However, the second quarter was all Legacy. Threes by Horton and Khalil Arnold cut the Lions’ deficit to 24-22 around the six-minute mark of the frame, and another trey by Horton put Legacy ahead 27-26 en route to a 31-30 edge at the intermission.
Legacy didn’t shoot particularly well before halftime making just 11 of 32 attempts for 34.4%; however, six 3-pointers and just two turnovers — Wasatch had eight giveaways — offset the cold half.
However, Legacy turned it over down the stretch and only made one trey after the intermission. And Wasatch came back behind the second-half heroics of Gayle to down Legacy, 62-60, to open the BKIS.
