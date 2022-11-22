COLUMBIA, Md. — When the Lady Lakers get rolling, they’re exceptionally hard to stop.
That was the moral of Thursday night’s women’s basketball game at Howard Community College. One moment, the host Dragons were enjoying a six-point lead. The next, they were trying to figure out how Garrett College had unleashed a 21-0 scoring blitzkrieg that pretty much decided what became a 77-66 Lady Lakers win.
The run started innocently enough, with layups from Aliyah Tucker and Aleeya Silver pulling Garrett College within 29-27 at the half. GC then scored the first 17 points after the break, building a 44-29 cushion as the Lady Lakers improved to 4-0.
GC head coach JT Lewis said a defensive switch from a 2-3 to a 1-3-1 zone both clamped down on the Dragon offense and fueled the game-turning offensive spree.
“In the 2-3 we couldn’t keep up with their ball movement,” said Lewis, whose squad held Howard scoreless for 7:30 during the 21-0 binge. “Switching to the 1-3-1 led to some easy baskets off turnovers and long rebounds.
“The 1-3-1 is my favorite defense – a lot of teams have problems figuring it out,” added Lewis. “We practiced it all week and it came in handy.”
Garrett College’s scoring outburst was as balanced as it was impressive. Tucker, Hailey Paige, Harmoni Swain, and Josias Mickens each had two baskets during the run while Ness Cooper capped the surge with a long 3-pointer.
Tucker led GC in points (12) and rebounds (eight) and blocked three shots. Mickens (12 assists, six rebounds) and Paige (seven rebounds) each scored 11 points; Josie Canales (six rebounds, three blocks) and Swain (two steals) added 10 points each as all five starters reached double figures.
“Josias does a great job running our offense and creating for others,” said Lewis. “Harmoni has done a great job hitting timely shots and shooting at a high percentage.
Silver added seven points while Cooper and Kameron Copeland added six points each as GC won in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Howard reserve Anhyia Smith led all scorers with 18 points. Teammates Mikiyah Mallett and Julia Harrington added 14 and 13 points, respectively as the Dragons dropped to 2-4.
