CUMBERLAND — Cumberland’s George Geatz, a veteran area basketball official with more than 41 years of experience, will be inducted into the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) Hall of Fame in Ocean City on Saturday.
Geatz, a member of the Potomac Valley Basketball Officials for close to 41 years, will be inducted into the IAABO Life Membership Class of 2021.
He was notified that he would be inducted on April 19, 2021. He will be one of six to be inducted during the Saturday’s luncheon at the Holiday Inn on 66th Street. The other five inductees are Jack Barclay, Board 8 out of Connecticut; Sal Capitummino, Adirondack (New York) Board 36; Donnie Eppley, Board 70 out of Pennsylvania; Vince Iandoli, New Jersey Board 34; and Ray McClure, Georgia Board 200.
Recommendations for Geatz to be inducted came from prominent members of the basketball world such as IAABO past president Peter Webb, Al Battista, a Maryland Public Scholastic Schools Athletic Association rules interpreter and an NBA Scout for Officials; Tom Reese, also a former IAABO president; Alan Goldberger, IAABO legal counsel, IAABO life member Joe Wolfe, who is also from this area.
There are 120 Life Members.
Geatz has been an active member of the IAABO Board 204 for 38 years. He has been the Board 204’s vice president and he is currently the rules interpreter.
Geatz is also involved in the community. He is a member of the Western Maryland Catholic Hall of Fame as well as being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. He supports Special Olympics both as an official and at the Hooley Plunge fundraiser, and he has been instrumental in raising support for Officials vs. Cancer which raised $1,000.00 this past season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.