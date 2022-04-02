Player of the Year
2022 — Halley Smith, Frankfort
2021 — Marié Perdew, Frankfort
2020 — Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort
2019 — Abby Beeman, Frankfort
2018 — Abby Beeman, Frankfort
2017 — Kamrin Weimer, Southern
2016 — Lauren Francillon, Southern
2015 — Lauren Francillon, Southern
2014 — Alicia Roth, Southern
— Lexi Carr, Keyser
2013 — Alesha Jackson, Fort Hill
— Shae Winner, Mountain Ridge
2012 — Hannah Carl, Hampshire
2011 — Kaitlynn Fratz, Northern
2010 — Kaitlynn Fratz, Northern
2009 — Leah Wormack, Allegany
2008 — DeTonio DeGross, Allegany
2007 — Julieanne Buckley, Hampshire
2006 — Lindsay Holliday, Fort Hill
2005 — Kacey Kahl, Beall
2004 — Robbin Gregg, Southern
2003 — Becky Vance, Fort Hill
2002 — Ashley Liller, Southern
2001 — Susan Davis, Hampshire
2000 — Cassie Murray, Allegany
1999 — Lauren Zapf, Bishop Walsh
1998 — Lauren Zapf, Bishop Walsh
1997 — Jill McGowan, Westmar
1996 — Jill McGowan, Westmar
1995 — Jill McGowan, Westmar
1994 — Jill Hedrick, Petersburg
1993 — Carrie Newcomb, Southern
1992 — Dawn Sloan, Westmar
1991 — Dawn Sloan, Westmar
1990 — Dawn Sloan, Westmar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.