After a highly competitive 2021-22 girls basketball season, which saw five different teams enter the top two spots of the area rankings during the campaign, this year figures to be just as competitive.
All five members of the All-Area first team are back: Allegany guard Avery Miller, Petersburg guard Braylee Corbin, Mountain Ridge guard Sydney Snyder, Hampshire guard Izzy Blomquist and Fort Hill guard Carly Bennett.
With so much talent around the area, anyone is capable of grabbing this year’s area crown. Petersburg, led by coach Jon Webster, is the two-time defending area champion.
Here’s a look at what to expect this season:
Allegany
Head coach: Jim O’Neal
Last year’s record: 14-7
Key losses: Jordan Chaney, Rachel Bush, Faith Stevenson
Key returners: Avery Miller (16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds), Shylah Taylor (10 points, 7.5 rebounds), Olivia Looker (Fort Hill transfer, 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “We look forward to working hard every day in practice to get better as a team. Our goal will be to have a strong defense by the time we get to February, so we can compete at a high level in the postseason.”
Bishop Walsh
Head coach: Whitey Hoppert
Last year’s record: 5-13
Key losses: Camryn Brakeall
Key returners: Autumn Hoppert (17 points, 9 rebounds), Izzy Kendall (Calvary transfer, 7.6 points, 4 assists)
Coach’s quote: “I am optimistic about the upcoming season as we continue to build our girls program. I feel we have improved from last year; the underclassmen gained much-needed experience playing at the varsity level and they will continue to gain that experience this year. It is encouraging to see our numbers increase from last year, when we had eight and now have 13.”
Calvary
Head coach: Shawn Ricker
Last year’s record: 18-8
Key losses: Sadie Strawderman, Izzy Kendall
Key returners: Bethany Carrington (19 points, 14.7 rebounds), Emmy Wilson (6.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists)
Coach’s quote: “Calvary has three returning starters from last year, and I am hoping for great things from them. But what I expect this year is the girls to go out each game and get better as a basketball player and as teammate and to give me all they have. One thing I know is the girls will play in a way that honors God and honors their parents, because that is who they are and that is why I am still coaching.”
Fort Hill
Head coach: Sarah Bennett
Last year’s record: 17-7
Key losses: Brooklyne Noel, Olivia Looker
Key returners: Carly Bennett (11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds), Karli O’Neal (10.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists), Kayijah George (7.8 points, 3.3 assists), Alayzia Trimble (5.5 points, 6.2 rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “We’re very excited about this season. We have a lot of experienced players returning, including four of our five starters from last year. We were happy with our previous success — making it to the Final Four was very exciting. Our goal this year is to return to the Final Four and compete for a state championship.”
Frankfort
Head coach: Steve Willison
Last year’s record: 15-8
Key losses: Halley Smith, Marié Perdew
Key returners: Larae Grove (13 points, 3.2 assists), Arin Lease (8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “My expectation is that we slowly progress to the end of the season, where we’re good. Hard part about that is making sure the girls realize we’re getting better. You might lose some games, but you’re getting better. We’re not the same team as last year, but we could be good.”
Hampshire
Head coach: Julieanne Buckley
Last year’s record: 11-14
Key losses: N/A
Key returners: Izzy Blomquist (14.8 points, 3.7 assists), Hannah Ault (11.4 points, 3.5 assists), Liz Pryor (9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “Everybody knows that we’re going to be the team to beat this year. People have said it to (the players), said it to us, even recognition from other parts of the state. We’ve made it to the state tournament twice, but we need to make it there and actually compete.”
Keyser
Head coach: Josh Blowe
Last year’s record: 17-8
Key losses: Maddy Broadwater, Alexa Shoemaker, Aly Smith, Summer Reid, Janiah Layton
Key returners: Averi Everline (6.1 points), Maddie Harvey (4.0 points)
Coach’s quote: “My expectation is for us to get better everyday. We need to gain valuable experience every game. We have the pieces to be a quality team, but we just have to put it all together. This team works extremely hard, and our main goal is to improve.”
Mountain Ridge
Head coach: Rob Duncan
Last year’s record: 12-7
Key losses: Abbie Maddy, Caydence Pennington
Key returners: Sydney Snyder (19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds), Bayleigh Lamberson (6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds), Reghan Sivic (6.3 points)
Coach’s quote: “We will need to take care of the basketball, limit turnovers and gain extra possessions through offensive rebounding and defense to be successful. If we can compete night in and night out, we will find ourselves in most games and have opportunity to win. The best thing about this team is having 11 girls who get along so well with each other, making practice fun. I am looking forward to the season being very successful.”
Northern
Head coach: Alisa Miller
Last year’s record: 9-13
Key losses: Kylee Barnes
Key returners: Lydia Nelson (14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds), Madison Seese (7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “The Lady Huskies are fast and ready to run. We may be small in height, but we plan to use our speed to help us win games. Our goal for this season is to play a very fast-pace game and keep our opponents on their heels. After only losing one senior, our team can easily pick up from last season.”
Petersburg
Head coach: Jon Webster
Last year’s record: 21-5
Key losses: Mackenzie Kitzmiller, Mickala Taylor
Key returners: Baylee Corbin (14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds), Kennedy Kaposy (13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “I think this group of kids could go on to have a special year if everyone stays healthy. They are a close-knit group that works hard and wants to win, regardless of who gets the credit. These kids work really hard in practice and if that type of attitude and effort carry over into games, good things are going to happen.”
Southern
Head coach: Ashley Fadley
Last year’s record: 5-17
Key losses: Koley Richard
Key returners: Carly Wilt (11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds), Maggie Nickel (8.6 points)
Coach’s quote: “I’m definitely expecting a better record than we finished with last season. Our team this season has a lot more experience than we did last year, and we spent a lot of time working on our weaknesses in the offseason. I expect big things from this group; they should be very exciting to watch.”
