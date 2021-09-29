ACCIDENT — Kaylee Bowser scored twice and Ada White was a wall in front of the goal as Northern shut out Allegany 3-0 Tuesday evening.
Both of Bowser’s goals were unassisted and came late in the first half, breaking open a defensive battle.
She gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead at 8:30 and increased it to 2-0 with a goal 1:47 before halftime.
In the second half, Emma Hostetler scored on an assist from Alex Fike with 1:07 remaining in the game.
Northern had one more shot on goal than the Campers at 6-5 and led in corner kicks, 4-1.
White made five saves for the Huskies while Allegany’s Shylah Taylor stopped four.
The Huskies (6-1) played at cross-county rival Southern Wednesday afternoon.
Allegany (2-3-1) hosts Mountain Ridge tonight at 6 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 2 Northern 0
ACCIDENT — Mountain Ridge’s Reese Rizzo scored an unassisted goal in each half to lift the Miners to a 2-0 victory and hand host Northern it first loss of the season last Thursday evening.
Rizzo’s first goal came at the halfway point of the first half at the 20-minute mark. Her second was at 25:26 in the second half.
Both teams played well defensively as there were only four shots on goal favoring Mountain Ridge, 3-1. The Miners had a decisive advantage in corner kicks, 7-1.
Northern’s Ada White made four saves while Mountain Ridge’s Bayleigh Lambertson had two stops.
The Miners visit Allegany tonight at Greenway Avenue Stadium beginning at 6 p.m.
