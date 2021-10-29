CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire is a Fort Hill guy through and through. So it dawned on him long ago just how important the Homecoming game is to so many people across the city.
Alkire played in Cumberland’s version of the Super Bowl twice, as a junior in 2000 and senior in 2001 and, like his counterpart across town, Bryan Hansel, knows what it’s like to be on the winning and losing sides of the Homecoming game.
The Sentinels came out victorious in Alkire’s junior season, 35-14, with Alkire hauling in a 13-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to push Fort hill’s lead back out to 14.
“It’s pretty cool,” Alkire said of what it was like scoring a touchdown in Homecoming. “My memory from that score was they had us pretty well scouted. They actually, I feel, knew what the play was that was called. They went to a look where they brought their tackle over the top of myself, they brought the linebacker and cornerback inside. It was supposed to be a seam pass. When coming off the ball, instead of taking an inside route, I took a fade route instead. The QB Trent Lewis saw what was going on and threw a perfect pass. It put the game out of reach at that point and it was pretty exciting.”
The following year, Allegany came out victorious, 21-7.
“It was pretty crushing,” Alkire recalled. “It ultimately ended up being my last game. We had a ton of injuries that year. We weren’t very successful at all. We knew going into Homecoming that was going to be it. Allegany ended up winning the state title that year. It took everything we could just to stay in the game.
“I just remember having there was a play where they were going in to score — I want to say it was maybe Chad Jacovino was going in — and the ball popped out of his hands for just a second and I thought I could grab it, but he got it before I could. I just remember thinking if I could’ve grabbed it a split second faster, maybe we could’ve won that game. My dad was an offensive coordinator and I remember after that game I was going into the locker room he just gave me a big hug. It was a bittersweet moment.”
Alkire grew up in a household where his dad, John, played and later coached at Fort Hill, so it was very apparent as a youth just what the Homecoming game meant to those involved.
“At that point, that was the end all say all, the Homecoming game,” said Alkire. “I remember dad telling the story ... the story I always heard is Mike Calhoun wins the state championship in 1975. The newspaper guy asked how it felt and he said almost as good as beating Allegany in Homecoming. That just tells you how big the game is, especially for Fort Hill people. Growing up I was always around the football team from the time I was in third or fourth grade I was helping out on the sidelines, going to practice, things like that.
“I remember when I was at Frostburg State — no offense to what they’re doing now, which is a lot of great things — there wasn’t a whole lot going on at Frostburg in terms of football. I was a first-year guy up there. Having that Homecoming experience, some of the guys would ask, ‘Why aren’t you excited about this?’ I was like you don’t get it. I spent my entire life in Cumberland and this is nowhere close to Homecoming. I told them in two or three weeks come with me and you’ll see. They came to Homecoming and they all kind of had the same reaction. They couldn’t believe this goes on for a high school football game. It’s always a great time of year, regardless of what side you’re on. Friends and families coming home, the crowds, the schools are decorated. I remember spending time reading message boards, talking about who’s going to win the big game.”
Although Alkire has collected a win over Allegany in the spring during the 2020/21 pandemic season, he will look for his first Homecoming win after the spring Homecoming game was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Probably the biggest thing is trying to keep your focus,” he said of what he took from Homecoming to use as coaching tools. “There’s so much going on in the school between the different days where the kids dress up. I know the kids aren’t allowed to decorate the locker rooms this year, but Mrs. (Candy) Canan has allowed kids to do a board and put it on the locker. Now what I’m seeing on Facebook is having kids’ rooms decked out. Some of these guys and girls have extravagant things going on with Homecoming. But as a coach, just reminding the kids, ‘I know this is great and fun, but there’s a job to be done too.’ It’s all about coming out to practice everyday, having a good practice, then going out and playing the game.”
