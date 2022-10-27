CUMBERLAND — The Homecoming game. Allegany versus Fort Hill. Blue versus red. West Side versus South End.
The Allegany-Fort Hill rivalry is one that dates back 86 years to when Fort Hill High School opened along Greenway Avenue in 1936.
Since then, there have been 38 Turkey Day games, 47 Homecoming games, 10 playoff games, three mid-season matchups during World War II and the one — and only — game played during the spring due to a pandemic.
Add it all up and you’ll arrive at the 100th meeting between Cumberland’s two public schools on Saturday afternoon for the 48th installment of Homecoming.
But the series has seen plenty of changes throughout the years.
Some say the series began in 1932, when the Campers took on Penn Avenue High School five times over the next four years. Allegany led that series, 3-1-1.
Allegany’s local Turkey Day games originally began in 1928 against LaSalle, which Alco won 59-0. The Campers and Explorers went on to play on Thanksgiving five more times, with LaSalle holding a 3-2-1 record. The final Thanksgiving meeting was a 0-0 tie.
With Fort Hill High School’s opening still a year away, the Maroons enjoyed their first Thanksgiving Day feast over Allegany, 20-6, in the final meeting between the schools. The Campers won the year prior, 14-6, a few weeks before a 6-6 midseason tie.
Fast forward to 1936.
John McCain, Mary Tyler Moore and Burt Reynolds are all born. A civil war breaks out in Spain. That summer, Jesse Owens wins four gold medals at the Olympics in Berlin. Gas is 10 cents per gallon. The average home cost is under $4,000. A brand new Studebaker costs $665.
Along Greenway Avenue, Fort Hill High School opens its doors and the rivalry we know and love is officially born.
The Turkey Day game that season is the only one of the previous 99 meetings that hasn’t been played at Fort Hill Stadium/Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Instead, that year’s Thanksgiving rendition is played at Community Park. Here’s the famous Suter Kegg’s description of the former multiuse facility on Wineow Street in the Nov. 8, 1974, edition of the Cumberland Evening Times:
“To the younger generation, Community Park is but a name from the past. To the older fans, it remains a nightmare. It was a field unfit for football from the standpoint of fans and players alike.
“The playing surface of the ‘old ball yard’ on Wineow Street was a mixture of clay and top soil which became hard as concrete when it froze. And all of the seats, most of which provided poor visibility of the action, were of wooden construction.
“The best vantage point from which to see a game was long the north sideline, but you had to stand. That area was part of the outfield at Community Park which was built in 1924 for baseball, the Cumberland Colts being a franchise city in the Class C Middle Atlantic League.
“The first-base bleachers were in the end zone and part of the third-base bleachers extended only to about midfield on the south side. Grandstand seats, protected from the weather, were useless for football.”
Kegg continued, “Parking wasn’t much of a problem at Community Park, mostly because automobiles were a luxury in the late 1920s and early ‘30s. An overwhelming majority of fans either walked to the park or travelled there from all parts of the city in trolley cars. Riding in New York’s subways during peak hours today aren’t any more torturous than Cumberland’s streetcars used to be when they were ‘people-packed’ to overflowing proportions after a football game. They were so crowded, in fact, that not even a pickpocket had room to operate.”
A year later, the historic stadium along Greenway Avenue opened and Allegany took home a 6-2 win on the first Turkey Day game played at Fort Hill Stadium, which was renamed Greenway Avenue Stadium in 1985.
The surface often became a mud bowl by November. There were seasons when Allegany, Fort Hill and LaSalle/Bishop Walsh all shared the field. Add in pee wee games and soccer matches, and not much grass was left by November.
Before the implementation of classes and the playoff system in the state of Maryland, Turkey Day was the finale for both squads.
There were no schedules crafted with Einstein-level precision to maximize bonus points and playoff standing. Nor were there trophies or banners brought back after a championship conquest.
Respect and honor were won on the gridiron, with legacies often made or broken by a single moment in the all-out wars that took place every Thanksgiving in the Queen City.
It’s why 8,000 to 10,000 people flocked to Fort Hill Stadium like clockwork, and why the game meant far more to this city than just the 48 minutes played on those Thursday afternoons.
An otherwise forgettable campaign could be rescued by a Turkey Bowl upset, and a 9-1 season with a loss in the final game would only be remembered for what wasn’t won.
Fort Hill finished as victors in 19 Thanksgiving Day games, with Allegany winning 16 and three finishing in a tie (1948, 1953 and 1962).
After Allegany took nine of the first 10 Turkey Day meetings, the Campers went winless from 1946 through 1958, which spanned Bill Hahn’s entire second stint as Fort Hill’s head coach. His first tenure as head ball coach was in 1942, when the Campers won 17-6 on Thanksgiving.
In 1974, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association introduced classes, with Fort Hill joining Class A — the second-largest behind Class AA — and Allegany being placed into Class B, where the Campers called home through 1987.
The implementation of classes and a proper playoff system didn’t kill the rivalry by any means, but it did, obviously, cause some alterations.
Instead of the old two-week buildup of practice and pageantry, the big game had some sense, maybe just a small one, of just another game. You get one week of preparation, one week of film study, one week of practice and one week of barstool prognosticating.
There may not have been turkey and mashed potatoes waiting at home, but there was still plenty of intrigue. Take that 1974 season for example, when the winner of the first Homecoming game secured a playoff berth, and the loser got ready for basketball season.
The Sentinels of Steve Trimble and Lyle Peck became the first city school to capture a postseason spot, and they’d be the first to grab a state championship a year later.
Despite the schools being separated by just a few miles, growing a little longer after Allegany High moved atop Haystack Mountain, there were only 13 years — prior to permanent switches to Class 1A by Allegany in 2001 and Fort Hill in 2005 — in which the two schools were grouped in the same class.
The teams shared five years together in Class B from 1976 through 1979 and eight years in Class 2A from 1989 through 1996.
With many of those years having a playoff setup of only one team from each region making the playoffs, the Campers and Sentinels wouldn’t meet in the playoffs for the first time until 1994 — the day after Thanksgiving.
Shannon Trimble led the way for head coach Mike Calhoun’s Sentinels that night, rushing 20 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Fullback Buddy House ran 14 times for 61 yards and also reached the end zone twice.
On the blue side of town, then-head coach Jack Gilmore famously said, “That’s it,” following the game and called it a career — the Allegany legend came back to coach the Campers for two seasons in 2002 and 2003.
The era of the mud lake at midfield also came to an end in 1998, as the field was upgraded to an all-weather prescription turf. Nowadays, the name of each school is printed in either end zone.
The next playoff meeting between the city’s two public schools came when Fort Hill slid to Class 1A in 2005, when Allegany won a Class 1A West Region semifinal matchup over the Sentinels, 38-16, before going on to beat Snow Hill for the state championship three weeks later.
Fort Hill won the playoff meeting the following year, 51-19, in the region final, two weeks before losing a heartbreaker, 28-23, in the state title game to Dunbar, which went on to win three straight Class 1A crowns.
In 2007, it was the Campers who won the region title with a 28-7 win over the Sentinels. Dunbar took the state title meeting in Baltimore, 58-34.
Allegany and Fort Hill once again met twice in the 2008 season, with the Sentinels winning both matchups by a combined 11 points. After a 21-14 win over the Campers for the West Region title and a 28-0 shutout over Joppatowne, Fort Hill lost another heartbreaker to Dunbar, 20-19, at M&T Bank Stadium.
The 2009 playoffs marked the last time Allegany has been victorious over Fort Hill. Two weeks after falling 17-7 at Homecoming, the Campers ran away with the West Region championship, 35-14.
Since then, the rivalry has been all Fort Hill, with 16 consecutive wins and 13 straight victories at Homecoming dating back to 2008.
With Fort Hill capturing the 2021 Class 1A title last year, both schools sit at eight state championships.
While the numerous changes throughout the years may lead one to believe that Homecoming is just a watered-down regular season game, all it takes is a drive through town during the final week of the season to make you realize that the game is still a big deal to so many.
The days of 10,000-plus fans filling the stands and lining the hills at Greenway might be a thing of the past, but that desire to win in the final week of the regular season is still there, just as strong as it always was, no matter if you’re an Allegany or Fort Hill grad, “bleed” blue or red, or live in the West Side or South End of town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.