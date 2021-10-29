CUMBERLAND — In the 85 years of Homecoming and Turkey Day games, the defining moment wasn’t forged between the gridiron lines.
Nearly 50 Thanksgivings ago, six, 10 or 14 inches of snow, depending on who you ask, were removed from what’s now known as Greenway Avenue Stadium to play the 1971 game as scheduled.
It matters not how much fell, or that the contest itself was an instant classic. The Snow Game represents the goodness of people in Cumberland, the determination and unselfishness of a community.
In a rivalry of legends and larger-than-life figures, it’s the horde of 300 nameless souls, armed only with shovels and their devotedness to tradition, that epitomizes this rivalry and this city.
It began with snow flurries, harmlessly gliding to the ground on Wednesday afternoon as Allegany and Fort Hill kicked off their respective pep rallies.
As the evening progressed and the wet snow became more numerous, both football teams, who were just sitting down to eat their team meals, were having doubts that the bout would be played.
“The night before the game, the booster club always took the team out to eat a steak dinner at Mason’s Barn, and it was snowing then,” said Mike Perrin, Sentinels co-captain in the ‘71 game along with Les Trimble.
“We didn’t know, the big rumor was they’re not going to play that game.”
The snow didn’t stop until 11 p.m., and not before some 10 inches accumulated. Fred Kreiger, Allegany’s quarterback that year, had the same reservations as Perrin.
“I really didn’t think we were going to play that day,” he said. “I thought, I saw that snow, and thought we’re not going to play.”
Around 10 p.m., Colleen Burke, an English teacher at Fort Hill and supervisor of the Pep Club, called Charlie Lattimer to determine the status of the Turkey Day game.
The legendary Sentinels head coach informed her that officials from the two schools would be meeting at the stadium at 8 a.m. Thursday to decide if the field was playable, and she sprung into action.
Burke called Bob Beem and Diane Thompson, the president of the Pep Club that year, to organize. A contingent of the group — which annually had between 200-300 students — began clearing the concrete home stands with cardboard signs.
A call was put out over the airwaves by Jim Roby (WCUM), and people trickled into the stadium one by one with shovels as the evening stretched into the early morning.
One of the members of the army was former Times-News sports editor Mike Burke, Mrs. Burke’s son and a seventh-grader at Washington Middle at the time.
“Of course my brother (Kevin) and I had to help out,” he joked. “We didn’t even want to shovel our own walks, why do we have to shovel the stadium out?
“It was really heartwarming that so many people were there from both sides, Fort Hill and Allegany. That’s just what the game meant to everybody. People brought their own little plows up there to clear the track.”
By 3 a.m., Section C of the west stands was cleared, and so were the walks in front of the stadium and around the school, at which time the group took a break.
At 7 a.m., Mrs. Burke and members of the Pep Club resumed the excavation. A half-hour later, Fort Hill Principal Robert Scarcelli and Bob Pence, Allegany County Public Schools supervisor of athletics, arrived at the stadium to oversee the operation.
While the small group of dedicated students was making progress, to ensure the work would be done on time, the city’s other three radio stations were reached out to.
As Suter Kegg wrote the following day, “The response was unbelievable.” Just as there are no two identical snowflakes, the Cumberlanders who made the trek through the snow up to Fort Hill Stadium were of all shapes and sizes. And yet, they accumulated at the football field to achieve something greater than any one individual.
Then, a call was put in to Ernest C. Kessell, commissioner of streets, for a city plow to assist in their efforts. Sure enough, a huge plow operated by Jack Baker, who had been up all night clearing Cumberland’s streets, arrived at the stadium and cleared most of the playing surface. Like everyone else in attendance, he was donating his time.
That wasn’t the end of it. Because the plow’s blade would cut through the grass playing surface if dragged along the ground, the last several inches would still have to be removed by hand.
The volunteer army began toiling away at the field when they were finished with the stands.
Fred Bartik, a 1970 Fort Hill graduate who arrived at the stadium around 9 a.m. after hearing the request for help on the radio, said that people even came to the stadium just to experience the spectacle of it all.
“There were a lot of people helping out,” said Bartik, who helped shovel the bleachers. “A lot of people made it a social event and were just standing around, they didn’t even have a shovel.”
While the 300-something strong were hard at work — well, most of them were — some players were struggling to make it across town for their pre-game team breakfast.
A quartet of Sentinels — Mark Griffin, Tom Gallagher, Kenny Liller and Robert Dawson — were stuck in traffic on U.S. 220 near Potomac Park coming in from Rawlings.
It took some questionable driving maneuvers, but the group made it to Mason’s Barn on time. Still, the word was out on whether the Thanksgiving classic would be contested later that day.
“It was very doubtful we would play,” Dawson said. “We knew going into it with the weather, there was a good possibility it would be postponed.”
Up the hill, Allegany head coach George Stimmel inspected the field at 10:30, declaring the gridiron unfit to play on.
“I told Mr. Pence and Mr. Scarcelli that I wouldn’t permit my players to play on all of that snow,” Stimmel said 50 years ago. “It just wouldn’t be fair to risk a broken leg on a surface that was at best treacherous.”
They went back to work.
The best ideas came from students. One such plan involved using a huge cardboard sign, which would later be displayed on the bank, as a tray to funnel snow. People shoveled onto the sign and dumped it over the rail beside the bleachers.
After that, a group plowed the fluffy powder into piles out of the way. Don Squires, Gary Brinsfield, Ken Leasure and Jay Hardy donated their own personal mini-plows for the occasion.
“Ron Llewellyn brought his front-end loader up and that cleared a lot of the field,” Perrin said. “And then there were ones who just went around and swept the seats off. It was a good community effort.
“They say, ‘Oh, it was all Fort Hill. But there were people from Allegany too.’”
When Stimmel and his Campers arrived at the stadium an hour-and-a-half later, they couldn’t believe their eyes.
“I still didn’t think we’d play until we climbed over the snow and saw the field,” Kreiger said. “It was an amazing thing.”
The surface wasn’t perfect by any stretch. In an era that pre-dates the artificial turf fields that exist today, trudging through an ocean of mud wasn’t anything new.
Even then, to this day several players say it’s the worst field conditions they’ve ever played on.
Doug Schwab, a member of the Allegany band that season, knows first-hand what it was like out there.
“I remember they put the word out on the radio that anybody who was interested in helping to come up there,” said Schwab, who also shoveled snow that morning. “What I remember more is marching in the mud in the band during the game, our uniforms became covered head to toe.
“The field was pretty wet at halftime and during the opening when the bands went out to play the anthem. It was an interesting thing to march on.”
Despite the ankle-deep slop between the lines, the game would be played as scheduled. Ten thousand people, who parked god knows where, packed into what was then Fort Hill Stadium and witnessed an all-timer.
Kreiger completed a 74-yard, game-winning pass to Bob Welsh in the fourth quarter, and Allegany held on to win, 18-14, to finish undefeated in a season coined “the year of the hunter” by Alco.
Kreiger’s 207 yards passing to this day remain a Homecoming and Turkey Day record.
The stats don’t tell the whole story, they don’t even tell half of it. It’s a good thing there were no Offensive or Defensive Players of the Game selected in those days — there weren’t 300-plus awards to give to everyone who deserved one.
In the 50 years since the Snow Game, there hasn’t been anything quite like it.
“When I run into Allegany players over the years, it gave us something in common,” Dawson said. “Just an experience that few, especially high school players, get to share.”
If you’re reading this, and you’re from out of town and wondering why the people of Cumberland care so dearly about playing a football game, you might be thinking, ‘Who cares?’”
To the people of the Queen City, it’s more than a football game.
“This is a very football-centric community, maybe even more so when I was in high school,” Schwab said. “The rivalry is a longstanding one and strong in this town, and people do whatever it takes to make it happen. And on that day, everyone decided the game must go on.
“My kids are the fifth generation of students who went to Allegany High School. My grandfather went there, my great grandfather went there when it was known as Allegany County High School.
“It was very meaningful that year, people still talk about it. Homecoming is one of those things that people come back for, and it means a lot in a small town.”
Two years after the Snow Game, the state playoffs were founded and just like that, the Turkey Day game was no more.
No more two-week layoffs between the penultimate week of the season and Homecoming. No more turkey dinners after a big win or upset stomachs after a nail-biting disappointment.
The city rivalry has changed, and so too has Cumberland, but you can’t change history.
Of all the iconic moments in Western Maryland’s most iconic sporting event, nothing invokes the spirit, and the potential, of Cumberland and its people more than the 1971 classic.
