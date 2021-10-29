CUMBERLAND — Even at 83, Dave Christopher can still be found on a Friday night doing what he’s done since the 1950s: cheering on Fort Hill football.
On Saturday, Christopher will attend his 717th consecutive Fort Hill High School varsity football game — home, away and neutral site — and his 66th consecutive Turkey Day/Homecoming game.
Christopher’s streak dates back to the Turkey Day game in 1956, a game Jim Day, then the Cumberland Evening Times scholastic sports editor, described as: “A nightmare in red. A football without a handle. A hectic five minutes and a 20-0 football defeat.”
Since the streak began, Christopher has seen plenty of nightmares in red. Dating back to when Christopher’s streak began, the Sentinels are 43-20-1 against the Campers in Homecoming and Turkey Day matchups and 50-23-1 overall against Allegany.
One of those matchups Christopher was in attendance for was the 1971 Snow Game, though admittedly he doesn’t remember much of, which is understandable considering how many minutes of football he’s seen.
“Well, not a hell of a lot. I’m 83,” Christopher said when asked what he remembers of the 1971 matchup. “Some games just kind of run into another. I just remember being there and being cold. I didn’t help shovel. Somehow I got out of that.”
Christopher has witnessed seven state titles across three different classes — Class 3A in 1975, Class 2A in 1997 and Class 1A in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. With Christopher in attendance, the Sentinels are 556-145-5.
The number of games the 1955 graduate of Fort Hill has seen in-person is a little higher than 716.
“I would have liked to have played football,” Christopher said, “but I was the proverbial 115-pound weakling. But I was in the band. We didn’t start my count until the Turkey Day game in ‘56.”
For Christopher, though, it was never about seeing how many consecutive games he could go to or anything along those lines.
“I think it was just for being in the band and not playing football, I have always loved Fort Hill football,” he said. “I started going to them out of the desire to see them play. I didn’t think there was ever any goal to set a record.”
Christopher has been going to games with his wife of 42 years, Rena, who Christopher says has only missed two games. “She’s just as dedicated as I am,” he said.
When the stadium was renovated, Christopher said he and his wife more or less had their choice of where they wanted to sit.
“They got the seats for us right next to the announcer’s booth on the 50-yard line, but we asked to move to the other side of that section,” Dave Christopher said. “Rena and I like being next to the band. It seems as though during the course of the game, maybe I thought there was a need for a cheer and the cheerleaders didn’t happen to be doing one. I have one or two cheers that I know, so I’d holler to the band.
“In recent years, Rena and I would make friends with the Fort Hill band kids, specifically the one sitting on the end on the other side of the steps from us. It’d be the tuba player. Last year’s tuba player passed it on to this year’s tuba player. I claim that I’m the band’s cheerleader.”
Not even open-heart surgery could stop Dave Christopher from seeing his beloved Sentinels.
“In 2012, I was supposed to have open-heart surgery,” said Christopher. “Rena thought I should get it done right away. I told the doctor I wouldn’t get it done until the season was over.”
“We told Coach (Todd) Appel, ‘No close games because Dave is waiting to have open-heart surgery,’” Rena Christopher said. “Of course, that Homecoming game was 21-20, and so was the playoff game when they met Allegany.”
“There was also one other time that I remember,” Dave Christopher recalled. “It was the night before my heart surgery, after the season was over, we heard a ruckus in the front lawn. Todd Appel had brought the whole team over and they were in our front lawn. They sang the fight song and each player shook my hand. I was in seventh heaven. I was a happy fellow.”
The Christophers don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.
“I don’t claim that I’m the best fan or that I’ve seen more games than anybody else,” Dave Christopher said. “I just go to the games and have a good time and make a lot of noise.”
“Oh, and one more thing,” Christopher said before hanging up the phone, “go Big Red!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.