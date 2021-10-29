CUMBERLAND — To play in the Homecoming game is one thing. To make a large impact on it is something entirely different.
Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel played a huge role in his team being victorious over the Sentinels in the 2005 edition of Homecoming.
The Campers, who trailed 6-0 at halftime, tied the game at 14-all with 10 minutes left in regulation before the game went to overtime, only the second Homecoming game that went to OT (the 1980 meeting was the first).
The Kansas-style overtime rules allowed both teams to get a possession, starting at the 10-yard-line with four downs to get a score.
Allegany got the ball first after Fort Hill won the toss and elected to defend. The Campers scored on two plays, with Jeff Link gaining five yards on first down before getting the next five for a 21-14 lead.
The Sentinels then gained two yards on first down before completing a one-yard pass on second. But then Hansel stepped up, breaking through the Fort Hill offensive line and sacking Sentinel quarterback Jeff Lee for an eight-yard loss.
“I remember early in the game I had intercepted a pass and I tore my labrum,” Hansel recalled. “So my shoulder was just messed up. I remember Jeff Lee tried to break the pocket and I came through the line untouched. I remember making that play and feeling a rush of adrenaline. I just felt like a rockstar at that point.”
The sack set up fourth-and-goal from the 15, when Doug Hamilton batted down a pass in the end zone to secure the Alco victory.
The Campers were battled-tested entering that game, with a one-point win against Northern early in the season and a 6-3 overtime win over Berkeley Springs two weeks before Homecoming. Allegany, of course, went on to win the state championship that year.
“Especially with the Berkeley Springs game, we had an overtime game there, so when we played in overtime in Homecoming it wasn’t new to us,” Hansel said. “For us, once we got to the end and in overtime, we knew we weren’t going to lose. We weren’t going to let us lose that game.”
Hansel felt the same way after game, saying in the Nov. 13, 2005, edition of the Times-News, “We expected it to be a battle and it was. It has to be one of the best Homecoming games ever. We were really confident and when we got in the overtime I knew we would win.”
Hansel was named Defensive Player of the Game for Homecoming in a banner year for him as a player, winning a state championship and being awarded Player of the Year.
The Allegany head coach played in three Homecomings, beginning in 2003 as a sophomore. As much of a high as winning the contest was, Hansel remembers what it was like to be on the losing end of it as well.
“It’s just a such a build up in the week leading up to it,” he said. “The pep rally, all that stuff. Seeing all those people at the stadium watching you, you feel like you let your school down, your community down. You feel like you didn’t get the job done.”
Hansel, now in his sixth season as Allegany head coach, is searching for his first Homecoming win as a coach. He uses his experiences as a learning tool for his kids entering such a big game.
“My biggest focus with them is just, and it’s hard, but enjoy the week and know the week’s happening for you and your school,” Hansel said. “But focus on the end result, the game. Don’t get too caught up in the marches and pep rally. At the end of the day, everyone’s doing this for the football game. If you get lost in the sauce, you’ll never be ready to play that game. So just remember the focus. Everyone’s having fun because you’re playing that game Saturday.”
