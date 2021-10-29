CUMBERLAND — Members of the 1971 Allegany Campers will be attending this year’s Homecoming game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Snow Game.
To play that Turkey Day contest, some 300 people rallied together to dig through 10 inches of snow at what was then known as Fort Hill Stadium on Thanksgiving morning.
Allegany would go on to down Fort Hill, 18-14, in a game that’s been immortalized in the annals of Cumberland sports.
“We’re mostly going because it’s 50 years,” said Fred Kreiger, who was the Campers’ starting quarterback in the game. “We’ve come up every year, but this year is special. Most of us are happy to still be alive at this point. We’ll try to have a get-together before the game. We’ve picked up a few guys as we’ve come along.”
In addition to Kreiger, Dale Iman, Bob Foster, Steve Hansel, Mike Yoder, Todd Theis, Barry Herring, Bob Welsh, Jim Midgarden and Bill Shepherd will be attending the 2021 classic.
On the 1971 team, Iman was a 6-foot, 155-pound senior guard, Foster a 5-10, 180-pound senior tackle, Hansel a 6-0, 175-pound senior guard, Yoder a 5-6, 155-pound senior half back, Theis a 5-9, 155-pound senior halfback, Herring a 5-11, 170-pound junior guard, Welsh a 6-3, 180-pound senior end, Midgarden a 5-10, 155-pound junior halfback, and Shepherd a 5-10, 160-pound fullback.
With the Turkey Day win over the Sentinels — Allegany’s first in two seasons after falling 33-0 and 27-0 the previous two seasons — the Campers finished the year 10-0 in head coach George Stimmel’s first season.
Before the campaign, a confident Stimmel referred to the season as “The Year of the Hunter.” The phrase was targeted at his defense, which Stimmel said was “comprised of 11 hunters trained to perfection to hunt and destroy.”
He wasn’t too far off. After a 15-12 win over Martinsburg to open the season, the Campers allowed just seven points over the next five weeks — four of which were shutouts.
Allegany’s defense held opponents to just 6.5 points per game over the course of its 10-game schedule. The most impressive performance came in the Turkey Day game, when the Campers held a Fort Hill offense averaging 28 points a game to half that on Thanksgiving.
At the conclusion of the season, Welsh, Foster, Kreiger, Midgarden and Shepherd were voted to the All-City team. Hansel was an honorable mention selection.
Maryland didn’t have a playoff system until 1974, so the undefeated Campers couldn’t compete for a state championship.
However, when the postseason format was ratified, there was a trade-off. The Turkey Day clash on Thanksgiving ended. It was bittersweet for older players and fans to see it go, but it afforded an opportunity to take home some hardware.
One such beneficiary is the 2001 Camper team, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its state title win.
“I went to my first Turkey Day game when I was six,” Kreiger said. “Both my mom and dad went to Fort Hill. We went to all the games and it was a great tradition. I hated to see it end, but it’s great to see the kids take home all the state championships.”
