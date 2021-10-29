(Editor’s note: The following story was first published in the Oct. 31, 2018, edition of the Sports Magazine.)
As I began doing research for this article, I quickly realized the monumental task I had undertaken. Attempting to rank the top 10 games of the greatest rivalry in the state of Maryland, over the last 50 years, has been extremely challenging. Please understand, this is my point of view, and I have used my own recollections for the selections. The only people allowed to criticize my selections must be 60 years of age or older. Translation, that means you have also witnessed all of the games.
I have witnessed every Thanksgiving/Homecoming game in the last 50 years. My experiences ranged from the biggest upset, most memorable, most exciting, and most anticipated. As I reminisced, I considered the historical significance of the games, attendance, emotion, and the excitement each game generated. I am fortunate enough to have played, coached, and called these games. To win is an incredible high, and to lose means drowning in the misery of second-guessing yourself and your efforts for many years to come. A loss in this game has reduced many of the toughest competitors, on both sides, to tears. In the final analysis, the most important criterion was my “gut.”
A huge thanks goes to Mr. Donnie Gibson, the historical sports guru of Allegany sports. His football book chronicles every Fort Hill-Allegany game from 1926 to the present. It includes Thanksgiving/Homecoming records, All-City, All-Area teams, and it is truly an amazing book. Thanks, Donnie.
1971 Thanksgiving Day The Snow Game
Most Memorable Allegany 18, Fort Hill 14
Allegany quarterback Fred Kreiger woke up on Thanksgiving morning in 1971 to 10 inches of snow. He had stayed over at the home of Steve Hansel, his offensive tackle and good friend. They were both highly disappointed because they knew there was no way they were going to be able to play the game.
On the south end of town, Fort Hill quarterback Mark Manges never doubted they were going to play the game. Colleen Burke, a pillar of Fort Hill, had organized a brigade of shovelers to clear the Greenway Avenue grass. My father turned on the radio and WTBO was encouraging fans to bring their shovels and come to the stadium.
Fred Kreiger finally got the call that the game was on. Even on the bus ride to the stadium, many of the Allegany players doubted they would be able to play the game. As the Allegany bus pulled up to the stadium, banks of snow blocked the view of the field. Kreiger stated, “I ran over and climbed the bank of snow to see the field. It was brown and muddy but playable.”
The 1971 Allegany football team was dubbed “The Year of the Hunter” under first-year head coach George Stimmel. The Campers arrived at Greenway that way with a 9-0 record. I asked Fred if they felt like the favorite and he responded, “I knew we were good, but those guys had Sentinels on the fronts of their jerseys, and it didn’t matter what was written on the back. No, I didn’t think we were the favorites.”
When Mark Manges arrived at Fort Hill and saw the snow had been removed from the field, his thought was “game on.” When asked about this game, Mark was very matter-of-fact in his response saying, “We made mistakes, and they just played better than we did.”
Allegany scored first on a Bill Shepherd two-yard run. The Campers failed on their two-point attempt. On the following kickoff, there was one of the strangest plays in the history of the rivalry. Allegany kicked off in the muddy conditions. The kick was a pop up that landed on about the Fort Hill 30-yard line and stuck in the mud. It didn’t roll, it didn’t bounce end over end, it just stuck in the mud. The players on the Fort Hill coverage team failed to cover the football. Carl Hook, on the Allegany coverage team, dove on the football. It was a huge turning point in the game.
Allegany capitalized on the turnover with another Bill Shepherd touchdown run. Fort Hill cut the lead to 12-7 early in the fourth quarter on a Manges one-yard run. The dagger was delivered when Fred Kreiger hit Bob “Monkey” Welsh on a 74-yard touchdown pass. Manges described the pivotal play by saying, “We were to rotate our secondary to Welsh, but it didn’t happen.”
George Stimmel and the Campers finished with an undefeated season.
On a side note, when I called Fred Kreiger to get comments on the “Snow Game,” his question to me was “How is Mark doing? I heard he had surgery.” The competitiveness of this rivalry is settled on the field, but the respect and the relationships last a lifetime. This is what makes the rivalry so great. And, yes, Mark Manges is doing very well.
1979 Homecoming Greatest Comeback The Drive Fort Hill 20, Allegany 16
The 1979 Homecoming game was highlighted by gifted offensive players on both sides. The Sentinels were led by senior quarterback Denny Hockman, the super-athletic wide out Joe Powell, a great tailback, Robbie Shewbridge, and fullback Mike Lippold. Shewbridge was following a great tradition of tailbacks. Before this day was done, Shewbridge would rush 25 times for 142 yards.
Allegany was led by the dual-threat quarterback Marshall Wayland, powerful fullback Joe Mullan, and running back Eric Taylor, who was described by Joe Powell as the “real deal.” He went on to say, “We were afraid every time he touched the ball.” Taylor would run for 174 yards on 17 carries and was named Offensive Player of the Game.
Allegany led 16-14 in the 4th quarter as a result of Taylor running 75 yards for a touchdown. The pivotal call of the game occurred at mid-field with approximately 2:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Campers, facing a fourth and one, opted to punt the football. As Joe Powell recalled, “We were shocked they punted the ball. We couldn’t stop them all day.”
When the punt rolled dead around the Fort Hill 20-yard line, it looked like a superb decision. With only 2:00 on the clock, Fort Hill had to drive 80 yards. Game over! Campers win! Someone had forgotten to tell Denny Hockman, Joe Powell and the rest of the Fort Hill offense.
What happened next was the most stunning clutch performance in the last 50 years of the rivalry. The Sentinels began their drive towards the scoreboard end of the stadium. Powell was split to the right of the formation into the Fort Hill bench located on the side of the concrete bleachers. On the first play of the drive, Hockman hit Powell on a 10-yard out. Powell remembered, “Denny and I realized Allegany had gone to a prevent defense.” Why did Allegany go to a prevent defense? Joe Powell was lightning fast!
Joe Mullan stated, “Our concern all week was to keep Joe Powell from getting behind our secondary. In that drive, we rolled our secondary to Joe, but it was not enough.”
On the next play of the drive, Hockman threw another 10-yard out dart to Powell. I was sitting in the bleachers that day. Denny Hockman was in control of that offense. He was standing tall in the pocket, composed, and unaffected by the 10,000 fans surrounding him. Hockman not only threw the ball, but he also ran for a huge 15-yard gain on a quarterback draw. Fort Hill was knocking on the door. Mullan remembers, “The draw was the play that killed us. We were dropping in coverage, and he ran right up the middle.”
Two plays later, the Sentinels completed a monumental comeback on a quarterback sneak by Hockman.
Allegany still had a minute left on the clock. Powell remembers, “I was afraid we left too much time on the clock.” Allegany, under the direction of Marshall Wayland, drove the Campers to the Fort Hill 20-yard line, but a fumbled snap from the center ended the drive. Fort Hill wins!
1968 Thanksgiving Day The Most Bizarre Ending
Allegany 13, Fort Hill 12
It is only fitting that the 1968 Thanksgiving Day game has made my Top 10 list. This year is the 50th anniversary of the 1968 game. Lester “Sam” Walker discussed the pre-game hype by saying, “I remember that no one thought we could beat Fort Hill because they had Greg Hare. We were definitely the underdogs. I remember doing extra conditioning for that game and running hills at Allegany.”
Allegany dominated the first half behind the running of fullback Jim Daum. Daum scored two touchdowns in the first half to propel the Campers to a 13-0 lead. This was a physical, run-dominated offense. You could hear the Allegany battle cry, “Hi diddle, diddle, Daumie up the middle.” Daum still holds the record for the most carries in a Thanksgiving/Homecoming game with 34.
Greg Hare commented, “We couldn’t block the nose guard, Lester Walker, in the first half. He dominated the line of scrimmage. It was far better in the second half. Coach Lattimer decided we were going to throw the ball, but Walker was still in my face!”
And throw they did! Fort Hill mounted a comeback with a Hare to Buddy Orndorff connection leading the way. Hare found Orndorff for a 41-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, cutting the Allegany lead to 13-6. Hare explained, “It was a frustrating day. We fought back the entire game.”
The Sentinels fought back one last time, as Hare scored on a 13-yard run with 19 seconds left in the game. Fort Hill had cut the lead to 13-12 with the extra point to follow. Remember, there were no two-point conversions in 1968. The Sentinels lined up for the extra point to tie the game. It was blocked! Allegany wins! But, no! There is a flag on the field!
The Campers are offsides, and Fort Hill gets another opportunity! Hare, who was holding for the extra point remembers, “I was just relieved that we had another opportunity to tie the game. I couldn’t believe it when they blocked it again. I didn’t see who blocked it because I was looking at the ball to spot it for the kicker.”
It was (who else?) none other than Lester “Sam” Walker. Greg Hare, despite being harassed all day, completed 13 passes on 28 attempts. Both of these are still records today. Sam Walker provided final words on the day, “Everything our team did that day seemed to work. The traditional walk-back-across-town after the Allegany victory was awesome. We followed the float down Williams Street to Baltimore Street and through the center of town. It was a day I will never forget.”
1984 HomecomingThe Greatest Upset Fort Hill 14, Allegany 12
The 1984 Homecoming game, by my criterion, was the biggest upset of the last 50 years of the rivalry. The Allegany squad was 9-0. The Campers were the reigning Class B state champions and had finished the last season 12-0. They were looking for their 23rd straight victory. The Sentinels arrived with a 6-3 record and had lost to the Campers four years in a row.
Todd Helmick, a lineman on the Fort Hill squad remembers, “We had lost three games in a row, and we were dead in the water. When we came down the steps and heard the crowd, our team seemed to change.”
The Campers took the lead in the first quarter on a Scott Shaffer one-yard run, and the extra point failed. Fort Hill took the lead on a Mike Gelles one-yard run, with a 7-6 score. The story line in the first half was a Fort Hill defense that limited the success of Allegany’s Dan Porter, one of the all-time greatest running backs in Allegany history. Helmick stated, “We had a simple game plan. Stop Porter. That was the plan.”
In the fourth quarter, Mike Gelles again scored to put Fort Hill ahead 14-6. Helmick recalls, “We powered the ball at Allegany. It was a muddy field, which was to our advantage.” The key members of the interior of the Fort Hill offensive line were Blaine Shewbridge, Scott Twigg, and Helmick.
Allegany rallied in the fourth quarter as Porter scored on a three-yard run. On a crucial two-point try, Allegany pitched the ball to Porter, trying to plant his foot on the cutback, sliding to the ground on the muddy turf. Helmick remembers, “We were fortunate Danny slipped on the extra point.”
As the clock ticked down, Fort Hill drove the ball deeply into Allegany territory but were denied on the fourth down. The Campers, in a last-gasp effort, were able to reach the Fort Hill 45-yard line with 39 seconds to play. An Allegany fumble iced the game for Fort Hill.
Helmick recalls, “We were worried on Allegany’s last drive because we knew Porter had kicked a field goal to beat Bishop Walsh.” The Sentinel defense, anchored by Troy McKenzie and Gelles at linebacker, and Helmick and Shewbridge as the defensive tackles, had won the game.
1980 HomecomingFirst Overtime Ever Allegany 13, Fort Hill 10
If the 1979 game was a display of offensive stars, then the 1980 game was a war of the defenses. The Fort Hill defense had held 9-0 Allegany scoreless for three quarters. Fort Hill had taken the lead on a one-yard run by fullback Pat D’Atri to take a 7-0 lead at halftime. The late, great D’Atri and his linebacking partner, Todd Beal, had shut out Allegany in the first half.
Joe Mullan, Allegany fullback recalls, “Both teams had great defenses. The Fort Hill linebackers, D’Atri and Beal, were very physical.” The Allegany defense was anchored by Mullan, Tom Preaskorn, Scott Love, and Brian “Doc” Dougherty in the secondary.
The defensive struggle continued in the third quarter with neither team putting points on the scoreboard. The momentum changed in the fourth quarter when Allegany quarterback, Pat Dennison, connected with wingback George Meade deep inside Fort Hill territory, which led to a six-yard touchdown run by Mullan. Mullan kicked the point after and sent the game into overtime.
Overtime was nothing new for the Campers. They had already defeated Martinsburg and Keyser in overtime. The Campers won the coin toss and elected to go on defense first. The Sentinel drive stalled and on fourth down, Fort Hill’s Kenny Johnson kicked a 22-yard field goal to give Fort Hill a 10-7 lead.
The game came down to one play. It was fourth and two at the 2-yard line for Allegany. Camper Coach Jim Refosco called timeout. After a brief conversation with coaches Dave Merrill and Arnie Coleman, Refosco decided to go for the win. The Campers aligned with a wing left. Mullan aligned behind quarterback Doc Dougherty at right halfback. Fort Hill aligned in their 6-5 goal line defense. Refosco elected to run away from the strength of his offensive formation. Mullan took the handoff and exploded over the backs of tackle Mike Robeson and guard Tom Preaskorn for the winning touchdown. Allegany wins the first ever overtime game in the series.
1994 HomecomingLargest Crowd Fort Hill 28, Allegany 21
The 1994 Homecoming game featured two undefeated teams. An estimated crowd of 14,000 fans turned out on a sunny November afternoon. It was a perfect day for football and has been deemed the largest crowd to ever attend a game in this rivalry. The pre-game build-up included a pep rally on the downtown mall on Sunday to kickoff Homecoming week. Players from both teams, head coaches, and many fans were in attendance.
A major story line featured the sons of the head coaches, Matt Calhoun, quarterback for the Sentinels, and Matt Gilmore, starting tackle for the Campers. Fort Hill’s Coach Mike Calhoun said, “It was a special day for my family and me but also for the entire community.”
Matt Gilmore remembers, “I knew this was likely my dad’s last season as a coach, and I wanted him to go out with a state championship. I believe both teams were ranked in the top 10 in the state of Maryland, so this was also a big game at the state level.”
Both teams featured outstanding Wing-T halfbacks, Fort Hill’s Shannon Trimble and Allegany’s Michael Fields. Fort Hill scored first to take a 7-0 lead on a Buddy House one-yard run. The Campers’ Munjo Walker scored on a three-yard run but the extra point failed, with Fort Hill leading 7-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, the teams traded scores. Trimble scored on a 14-yard run, and Fields scored on a 21-yard run. Fields ran for the two-point conversion to tie the game. The Camper momentum was short-lived, though, as Trimble returned the kickoff to the Allegany 10-yard line. A few plays later, Buddy House scored to give Fort Hill a 21-14 lead. Trimble put the icing on the cake for the Sentinels with a 34-yard run.
Matt Gilmore stated, “I really felt like we had momentum when we tied the score in the third quarter, but Trimble’s kick return was devastating,”
Coach Mike Calhoun added, “We knew Allegany was good defensively. We audibled about 50 percent of the time to better attack them.”
In reference to Calhoun’s son Matt, Gilmore reflected, “I don’t think Matt Calhoun ever got the credit he deserved as a Fort Hill quarterback. He was a high IQ football player and a true coach’s son.”
Matt Gilmore understood that very well.
2012 HomecomingYoung FH Upsets Alco Fort Hill 21, Allegany 20
The pre-season talk for the 2012 football season seemed to center around the Allegany Campers. The Campers returned a strong cast of skill players, led by Madison Wolford, Christian Thomas, and Carter Imes. The Sentinels were coming off of an undefeated regular season and a tough overtime loss in the playoffs. Most of the Fort Hill roster was decimated through graduation of an outstanding senior class.
As predicted, the Sentinels had a rough start to the 2012 campaign, losing to Keyser and North Hagerstown and were 2-2 after four games. Coach Todd Appel said, “We had lost handily to North High and Keyser, but we felt this team had great leadership — Micah May, Zach Elbin, and Travis Bush were providing outstanding leadership despite the losses.”
After a 2-2 start, the Sentinels came into the Homecoming game on a five-game winning streak.
The Sentinels jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a Hunter Squires 10-yard pass to Travis Bush. Allegany responded with a Christian Thomas six-yard run but the try for two failed. Fort Hill scored on a 34-yard pass from Squires to Elbin to take the lead, 14-6. Allegany responded with two scores, a Madison Wolford 46-yard run and a Jordan Shook 58-yard return of a pass interception. Allegany led 20-14 at halftime.
There was only one score in the second half as Hunter Squires scored on a one-yard run to give Fort Hill the 21-20 win. Coach Appel commented, “I was really proud of our kids and the way we controlled the ball in the second half. As the season wore on, the players developed a ‘chip-on-the-shoulder’ mentality. Thank goodness for Chris King, our kicker. He was the difference in the game.”
Dakari Darr led the Fort Hill ground game with 15 carries for 87 yards that was instrumental in the second-half comeback. Micah May led the Fort Hill defense and was named Defensive Player of the Game.
2005 HomecomingAnother OT Win for Alco Allegany 21, Fort Hill 14
The Allegany Campers entered the 2005 Homecoming game with a 9-0 record. Former Allegany star Tom Preaskorn was in his second year as head coach of the Campers. The Sentinels, led by Coach Barry Lattimer, had defeated Allegany three years in a row. Coach Preaskorn, on his game preparation, remembered, “These kids had never beaten Fort Hill. We spent all week trying to give them the confidence that they could beat Fort Hill.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Sentinels grabbed the lead in the second on a Scott Rice two-yard run, but the extra point failed. The Sentinels led at the half 6-0. In the second half, the Campers got on the scoreboard with a Jeff Link one-yard run, giving the Campers a 7-6 lead. Fort Hill jumped back on top with a Scott Rice six-yard run and then converted a two-point conversion with a pass from Jeff Lee to Anthony Weisenmiller to take the lead 14-7. Tyler Wharton scored for the Campers with an eight-yard run to send the game to overtime.
Fort Hill won the overtime toss and elected to go on defense. On its possession, the Campers scored on a five-yard run to take a 21-14 lead. The Sentinel possession came down to a fourth-down pass that Allegany’s Doug Hamilton knocked down to secure the Campers’ victory.
Bryan Hansel, the leader of an outstanding Allegany defense, was named Defensive Player of the Game. Hansel remembers, “Fort Hill had several guys injured early in the season. They had returned for Homecoming, and we knew it would be a tough game.”
Jeff Link rushed 26 times for 127 yards and was named Offensive Player of the Game. About Link, Hansel reflected, “I think he really came on strong late in the season and put us over the top.”
1977 Homecoming Two Legends Collide Fort Hill 12, Allegany 9
The pre-game buildup for this game was massive. Allegany fans adorned their “Beat Fort Hill” hats, while the Sentinel faithful countered with their “Beat Alco” hats. The hype was centered around Coach Jim Refosco’s Wing-T and Coach Charlie Lattimer’s famously successful 5-2 monster defense. Refosco was in his first year as head coach at Allegany and had already invigorated the Allegany program. Coach Lattimer had already achieved legendary status at Fort Hill, winning the state championship two years prior. Greenway Avenue was a mass of humanity that day. Fans dressed in blue dominated the scoreboard end of the stadium, while red was the dominant color of the fans in the school end of the stadium.
Refosco announced his presence with an onside kick to start the game, a kick that the Campers recovered and set up the first touchdown. It was a stunning opening act for Jim Refosco.
The game was dominated by Allegany, but it was a Fort Hill victory on the scoreboard. The Campers gained 245 yards on the ground compared to 89 yards for the Sentinels. Craig Robinson led the Campers with 23 carries for 103 yards, yet the Fort Hill defense was able to deny Allegany two scoring scoring opportunities with two gutsy goal-line stands.
The Sentinels executed two key scoring plays in the game. Todd Martin returned a kickoff 90 yards to give Fort Hill a 6-3 lead. Allegany had scored first on 20-yard field goal by Tom Poland. After Robinson’s one-yard run in the second quarter, Allegany led at the half 9-6.
Fort Hill’s game-winning score occurred in the second half on a freak play. Fort Hill’s Allen Boyd fumbled a pass possession that Fort Hill’s Steve Oaks scooped up and carried into the end zone for a touchdown. Coach Lattimer said after the game, with tongue in cheek, “We worked on that play all week.”
Coach Lattimer recorded the fifth undefeated season of his career.
1974 Homecoming The First Homecoming Fort Hill 21, Allegany 13
The 1974 Homecoming game was a match-up of a 7-1 Allegany squad and an 8-1 Fort Hill team. Allegany had a bye on their schedule. There was quite a bit of angst in the community with the move to the MPSSAA state playoffs. Many felt the game should remain on Thanksgiving Day with the schools not participating in the playoffs.
Barry Lattimer, Fort Hill linebacker and tight end remembers, “Allegany was definitely the favorite. They had handled Bishop Walsh, while we had struggled against BW.”
Allegany had some outstanding skills players on offense with quarterback Tim Kane, explosive all-purpose back Marc Coleman, and fullbacks Gary and Terry Ricker. The Sentinel offense was led by quarterback Jim Penner, the athletic, tough Lyle Peck, and the tailback tandem of Larry Cortes and the great Steve Trimble. Many anticipated offensive fireworks, but they never materialized.
The game ended up being a defensive struggle. Barry Lattimer recalls, “We were very concerned about Marc Coleman on the perimeter and the triple-threat capabilities of Tim Kane.”
The Campers were on the board first with Gary Ricker’s 23-yard interception return of a Penner pass. The two-point conversion failed. Penner, redeeming himself, hit Lyle Peck on a 60-yard touchdown pass. According to Lattimer, “Jimmy rolled out and hit Lyle on a backside post and no one was catching Lyle.”
Fort Hill took a 7-6 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Sentinels’ staunch defense stopped Allegany on fourth and one on the goal line. On the next play, disaster struck the Sentinels. On the first down, Fort Hill fumbled into their own end zone, and Dave McGettigan recovered it for the Camper touchdown.
Fort Hill responded with the best offensive possession of the game. Barry Lattimer recalled the drive stating, “Our bench was on the visiting side, and we were driving to the scoreboard. The ball was placed on the left hash. Dad set the strength of the formation to the right side. Steve Trimble ran into the short side of the field, our offense ran left almost the entire drive.”
Penner finished the drive on a six-yard run. Trimble finished the day with 15 carries for 104 yards.
The Fort Hill defense tacked on the final score. Nose guard John Oates penetrated and disrupted the Allegany handoff, and Mike Hast recovered the fumble in the end zone. The defense of Fort Hill dominated the Allegany offense. That was the headline of the game. The Fort Hill defense was anchored by John Oates, Barry Lattimer, Bob Johnson and Mike Hast.
The first Homecoming game was a 21-13 victory for the Fort Hill Sentinels.
Final thoughts
I have one final note on the experience. I truly enjoyed interviewing the former players and coaches for this story. I must relay to you my phone conversations with the two greatest quarterbacks to wear helmets in this city — Greg Hare and Mark Manges. I called Greg to get his thoughts on the 1968 game. Greg happened to be in a meeting with Mark Manges at the time, as both are on the Greenway Avenue Stadium committee.
Greg and I were chatting with Mark listening in on our conversation. A few days earlier I had talked with Mark about the iconic “Snow Game” of 1971. I said to both of them, “It is crazy that I am interviewing the two greatest quarterbacks in Cumberland history about games you lost.” Without hesitation, Manges yelled, “That’s because you are an Allegany guy!”
I guess the rivalry is still alive and well.
