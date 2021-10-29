(Editor’s note: The following story was written by then-Cumberland Evening Times Staff Writer Jim Day in the Nov. 26, 1971, edition of the Cumberland Evening Times. Minor changes have been made for clarification. Quotes from the present day by people who played in and attended the Snow Game appear at the end of the story.)
-------
“The Big Red Is Dead, Color Them Blue.”
Before an estimated 7,500 hardy fans, senior quarterback Fred Kreiger led Allegany to one of its greatest moments of glory yesterday as the Campers climaxed a perfect season by whipping Fort Hill 18-14 in their 36th Turkey Day clash at Fort Hill Stadium.
Kreiger, the record-breaking passer in Camper annals, gained retribution for the smashing 33-0 setback of last Thanksgiving Day. And first-year coach George Stimmel closed out with a 10-0 record with both the City and Cumberland Valley Athletic League crowns for the Camper trophy case.
Two quick touchdowns by Allegany in the second quarter, both on two-yard bolts through the line by Bill Shepherd, gave the Campers a 12-0 intermission lead.
A Kreiger bomb to end Bob Welsh, the pass covering 74 yards, was the game-breaker early in the last quarter after the Sentinels had sliced Alco’s lead to 12-7. Fort Hill was to charge right back on Welsh’s dash to paydirt in a 55-yard, 11-play drive to cut it to 18-14 — the final time the figures were to move on the scoreboard.
In what coach Stimmel had labeled “The Year of the Hunter,” the Campers came away with everything. They ended the two-year string of shutouts by Fort Hill in their holiday battle, snapped the seven-game win streak of the Red Raiders and slammed shut the Fort Hill bid for three straight City and CVAL crowns.
It’s the first City title for Alco since 1965 and its second CVAL crown, the first coming in 1960. The defeat also cracked the three-year, 11-game string for Fort Hill against CVAL opponents.
The clutch performance of Kreiger and the constant pressure by the Camper defense which came up with the big plays treated the big crowd to one of the top games in the history of the holiday battles.
Playing on a field that had been cleared of Wednesday’s 10-inch snowfall by 300 volunteers early yesterday morning, the game never lacked for excitement and was to be a nail-biter down to the final gun.
A mental lapse by the Sentinels’ Les Trimble. A fumble by Alco’s Kreiger. The 74-yard bomb by Kreiger to Welsh. Another clutch catch by Welsh later in the fourth quarter. A big interception by Allegany’s Jim Midgarden with only 1:35 to play.
Some key fourth-down calls and making them pay off by quarterback Mark Manges of Fort Hill. A stout Sentinel defense to stop Alco’s bid late in the fourth period for its fourth touchdown. A cracking defense that set up the first Fort Hill score after the Sentinels had been halted twice from the one-foot line. These created the drama and kept up the suspense.
The Campers and Red Raiders played feel-out football for most of the first half, Alco controlling the ball during the opening quarter on a drive from its 14 to the Fort Hill 42 before calling on Bob Davis to punt. His boot, traveling only 11 yards when going out of bounds, set up Fort Hill’s first big threat.
But the Sentinels were to also come up with their first miscue when it appeared they were getting a drive in motion. After Manges completed a 13-yard toss to Mark Griffin for a first down at the 44, Trimble cracked the line for four and Steve Bailey, on an inside reverse, had what appeared to be the six for a first, but was hit and fumbled with Midgarden making the Alco recovery at the Campers’ 46.
Kreiger, on a keeper, gained five before being forced out of bounds by Bailey as the quarter ended. Mike Yoder gained four to begin the second period and Kreiger, who had completed three passes in the first series for 41 yards, rifled a toss to Welsh and Fort Hill’s Terry Benson was called for interference.
With a 15-yarder marched off and a first at the Sentinel 30, three straight Kreiger tosses were incomplete. On fourth and ten, Kreiger faked a pass and raced around the right side for eight, but Fort Hill took over at its 22.
Manges, on second down, was rocked for a 10-yard loss when attempting to pass on a good rush by Larry Banks, Barry Herring and Welsh. Banks again tackled Manges for no gain on third down and the Sentinels’ Dale Huff got off a 40-yard punt that rolled dead on the Campers’ 40.
In six plays, Kreiger drove the Campers the 53 yards for the first touchdown. A 19-yard pass to Welsh over the middle got a first at the Fort Hill 29. An illegal motion penalty set Alco back to the 34 but Kreiger then connected with Kirt Wilson at the left for 30 yards. Wilson almost broke it all the way down the sideline before being forced out.
Marshall Shook gained two and then Shepherd barreled into the right of center for the touchdown with 6:02 before intermission. Kreiger’s attempt for the two-pointer on a pass was short, a strong rush by Fort Hill’s Huff forcing the quick throw.
Mike Manning’s kickoff was to go short and to the right, with the Sentinels’ Trimble failing to cover the free ball and Mervin Daugherty pounced on it at the Fort Hill 26 to give the Campers possession.
Four plays and 26 yards later, Allegany was to go up 12-0, Shepherd again lugging the ball across the right side from the two-yard line. A Kreiger toss to Welsh for 14 yards and a personal foul penalty on the Sentinels had put the ball at the Fort Hill five. Shepherd slammed for three and then the two into paydirt. Manning’s attempt to kick the extra point was blocked by Huff.
Fort Hill, striving to get on the board before intermission, was to pick up three firsts after beginning on its 36 but had to cough up the ball at the Camper 40 on fourth and nine when Manges’ pass intended for Trimble was just out of his reach.
Alco got off four running plays, Shepherd gaining 13 yards in three carries and Kreiger two on a keeper as the first half ended.
The Sentinels were to take charge after intermission, holding Alco after the opening kickoff and forcing a punt by Davis which Bailey took on the Allegany 37.
Fort Hill picked up two straight first downs, Rocky Nestor getting 14 and then two as the running game appeared to be gaining momentum. With a fourth and two at the Camper 19, Manges, keeping and running to the right, gained nine for a first.
Trimble gained three and Manges one but Shook crashed through to nail the Sentinel signal-caller for a three-yard loss. With another fourth coming up, Manges got a good rush but got off his toss intended for Trimble but was low and the Campers had the ball on downs at their nine.
Fort Hill’s defense held Alco to three yards in three downs and Davis again booted his kick going out of bounds at the Alco 43.
The Red Raiders were to march just a foot short of paydirt, closing out the third quarter a foot away on second down. A pass by Manges to Bailey for 11 yards and the hard running of Trimble and Nestor tried the middle but the Alco defense held and gave Allegany the ball.
Kreiger, on a keeper, was tackled hard and lost the ball with Garland McDonald recovering for the Sentinels at the Alco one. This time, Manges was not to be denied, ramming the middle for a touchdown. Joe Jolley kicked the extra point and the Sentinels were now down by only 12-7 with 10:41 in the game.
John Mullan returned Jolley’s kickoff from the 22 to Alco’s 41 but the Campers had a clipping call and were set back to the 26.
It was here that Kreiger unloaded his bomb on the first play. His toss was arched perfectly to Welsh who didn’t have to break stride as he tucked it in at the 35, ran down the sideline in front of the Allegany bench and won the foot race with the Sentinels’ Gary Bishop. Manning’s placement attempt was low but Alco had its 18-7 lead with 10:13 to play.
The Sentinels wouldn’t wilt, storming right back after Huff had a five-yard runback of Manning’s kickoff to the Fort Hill 35.
Manges directed the drive, passing for 17 yards to Benson and 16 to Bailey while mixing in a ground game as he and Nestor were finding running room. His pass to Bailey over the middle on third down and eight gave Fort Hill a first on the Camper 19.
A bootleg by Manges to the right gained six and two runs by Nestor got a first at the Camper eight. Nestor hit the right side for six and then the same spot for two more, the final two giving the Sentinels their second touchdown. Jolley’s boot was good and the Sentinels were within four at 18-14 with 6:04 on the clock.
Allegany was to keep possession for all but two plays the rest of the game, the Campers starting at their 20 and controlling the ball on the runs of sophomore back Gary Campbell, who twice picked up 10 yards for firsts and a brilliant catch by Welsh for 21 yards on third down and six.
With a clipping penalty shoving Alco back to the Fort Hill 24 after Campbell had picked up another first on a four-yard run with 2:12 to play. Kreiger passed for five yards to Yoder but then missed on another. A fake pass, Kreiger kept and ran to the right for plus yards but Alco had to give up the ball at Fort Hill’s nine with 1:50 remaining.
Manges passed on first down and Alco just missed picking it off at the 26. On second down, Manges fired a shot to the right but Midgarden grabbed it at the Fort Hill 37 and was tackled on the spot by Trimble.
Only 58 seconds showed on the clock and Kreiger ran it out by taking the snap and falling down. Jubilation reigned for the Camper followers with the final gun. Kreiger was to complete nine passes in 16 attempts for a big 207 yards while also being the Campers’ top rusher with 51 yards. Alco ground out 122 yards and had a 329 overall offense.
Manges, hero of last year’s romp by the Red Raiders, connected on 9 of 15 for 72 yards but was held to only 17 yards rushing in 17 attempts. He was hit for 24 yards in losses, mostly on attempts to pass. Fort Hill had a net of 114 rushing and an overall 186 total offense. Nestor, carrying the ball only in the second half, was the top Sentinel runner with 46 yards in a dozen attempts.
Allegany, in addition to its perfect season, City and CVAL titles, finished with a 4-0 record in the CVAL. The Sentinels closed out at 8-2 as coach Charlie Lattimer finished his 18th season. Allegany has now won 16 times and lost 17 in the Turkey Day series while three have finished in deadlocks.
Mark Manges
Manges was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Sentinels from 1970-1973.
“First off, I’ve got to tell you it’s amusing because I started four years of Turkey Day games and won three of them. They were all by sizeable margins and the only one anyone wants to talk about is the Snow Game,” Manges joked.
“It’s tough for people to really imagine. Turkey Day, there was such a finality to it. You played 10 games. You played the second weekend in November, then you had a break until the Thanksgiving Day game. But it was just like, ‘This is it. This is the culmination of the year.’ There was no second chance at redemption. Whatever the outcome is, you lived with it until the following year.
“The Snow Game was something. We showed up two hours ahead of time and looked down on the field from the top of the steps and saw the field was clear. I said, ‘Well, I think we’ll play.’ It was a heck of a game. Fred Kreiger, they went 10-0, I think the score was 18-14. When you lose close games, you look back at plays that could’ve made the difference. We made errors that helped them. Near the end of the game, we blew a coverage, but Fred saw that and threw a long touchdown pass. We still think we were the better team, but when you lose a game like that, you congratulate the victor because they beat you on the field and you move on. It was an exciting game, but we made a lot of errors and I’m sure Allegany can say they did too.”
Although there is plenty of excitement around the Homecoming game every year, the Turkey Day game felt like such a larger-than-life event. Attendees may have felt like they were having an out-of-body experience.
“On top of the finality, there was the buildup,” Manges said. “It was a 12-day, 13-day buildup. It just created a sense of the more you thought about it, the bigger it became. By the time the game came, it just was huge. Turkey Day was huge. A lot of people were disappointed when they started the state playoffs and took away the largeness of the Turkey Day game. This is going to be one heck of a game this weekend, but these two teams can play again. It was something you got used to growing up and when you experienced it, it was huge.”
Fred Kreiger
“I think we were a little smaller and quicker team, maybe they thought it would be to Fort Hill’s advantage to play (in the mud),” said Kreiger.
“Fort Hill has always been Fort Hill. They pounded us, we didn’t score a point the previous two years. It was just kind of our day, and it was maybe the beginning of the rise of Allegany football. And rise into the ‘80s. I got to coach two state champion teams with coach (James) Refosco.”
Kreiger’s 207 yards passing to this day stands as the single-game Turkey Day/Homecoming record. His touchdown pass to Welsh has gone down as one of the most iconic plays in the series history.
“Bob ran a square out, and he was covered and just kind of turned it up and caught it,” Kreiger said. “He just outran everybody to the goal line. Looked like he was covered, and the safety kind of slipped. A lot of games were played there, and a lot of games were played in the mud. It was probably one of the worst field conditions I’ve ever played in.
“I had as good of a day as I could’ve had against a great team.”
Mike Perrin
Perrin was a co-captain for the Sentinels in 1971 along with Les Trimble.
“The first half of the game, we were lackluster. It just seemed like we were struggling to get started,” said Perrin. “Those teams were so evenly matched that you didn’t want to make a mistake, and we made a big one when Les let the kickoff go by after they scored their first touchdown. That seemed to set the pattern for the first half.
“The third quarter, Allegany was still holding on. At the begining of the fourth quarter, finally, we scored our first touchdown. Allegany came right back and scored on that long bomb pass, and we were able to score again and we still had plenty of time left, over six minutes left and it was 14-18. We just couldn’t score.
“Welsh, their receiver, was 6-foot-3, and Gary Bishop, our safety, was about 5-foot-8 and he would’ve caught the ball no matter what. It was a foot race and he just outran him. You’ve got to give Bishop credit, he set a record in the first game (of the season) with four interceptions, and he always played that position well.”
The Sentinels ran two offenses that season. They ran the Wing-T in the first half of the season, then the Houston Veer — basically the triple-option — in the second half. Perrin noted they didn’t fully implement the Veer until the last couple of games, including Turkey Day.
“That was it. That was what everybody lived for back then. Thanksgiving Day, Turkey Day game,” said Perrin. “They would march down the street. Fort Hill would march halfway across town, and Allegany would do the same. Everybody decorated. That was what Cumberland lived for.
“My father told me, ‘If that’s the worst thing that ever happens to you, losing a high school football game, you count yourself lucky.’”
Robert Dawson
“I remember the night before, there was a huge group of students, along with parents in the area that spent the whole night in the stadium,” said Dawson, a member of the Sentinels in 1971.
“It was a good game. We mishandled the ball a little bit on offense. I was the nose guard, and Allegany scored, and when they spotted the ball on the three. There was a little fumble there and the ball had ice on it.
“On the following kick-off, the ball was mishandled and they scored again.
“It was a good game, a lot of emotion. Everybody that did their part before to make the field playable, everybody had a stake in that game. Allegany had a great part in that game.
“I remember coming down the steps, it’s a feeling like no other. And it was just made better by there being snow everywhere, and a sea of red and blue on each side.
“It was a good hard game. I’m just very proud to be a part of it.”
The snow removal was a near-herculean effort, and one of the true heartwarming moments in Cumberland’s history
“It was good to see that. The entire community, both Fort Hill and Allegany,” said Dawson. “We thought we were the better team coming in. We play well in bad weather, every field you played on back then was grass and mud. We might have been a tad overconfident because of that. Just come up short.
“Those guys that played for Allegany, over the course of playing football, a lot of us became good friends. When we run into each other.
“Talking years later to an official, to get to officiate the Fort Hill-Allegany Turkey day game is the Rose Bowl of high school.”
Mike Burke
“It was a bitter loss for Fort Hill,” said Mike Burke, long-time sports editor at the Times-News and a seventh-grader in 1971.
“Suter Kegg told the story that after the game, he went up through the Fort Hill dressing room to the office, and there were these big heavy doors. And there was this door sitting there in the hallway (that was supposedly ripped off).
“Doc Himmelwright came out and said to Suter, ‘I wouldn’t go in there.’ Coach Lattimer was at his desk with his head in his hands, and Suter said, ‘Charlie if you don’t feel like talking about the game right now I can give you a call tomorrow.’
“Coach Lattimer lifts his head and says, ‘You can call me tonight, you can call me tomorrow morning or three years from now. It doesn’t mean a thing. We lost the game.’”
Bill Cessna“It was a big deal that it was on Thanksgiving back then, there were no playoffs. Both teams had a couple of weeks to prepare,” said Cessna, who was a senior on the Sentinels’ 1971 team.
“I can remember practicing for that game, you were freezing your butt off in the third week of November.
“Allegany finished the year undefeated, and they owned the football game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.