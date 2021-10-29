According to Tim Thomas, who is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965: Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1971, was a cloudy, cold day with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees and a minimum of 26 degrees. Snow began to fall in the 9 a.m. hour and it continued to snow until 10 p.m. that night. Thursday morning, 10 inches of snow was recorded and it “contained 0.88 of water,” so it was a very wet, heavy snow. The maximum temperature on Turkey Day was 39 degrees and the minimum was 33 degrees under cloudy skies, so not much snow was melting that day.
GLORY AT GREENWAY | Tim Thomas weather report
KEYSER, W.Va. — Bette Rae Tranum-Mallow, 82, died Oct. 27, 2021. Visitation, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, Markwood Funeral Home 1-3 and 6-8p.m. Funeral services, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church 1p.m. Condolences: www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
