According to Tim Thomas, who is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965: Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1971, was a cloudy, cold day with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees and a minimum of 26 degrees. Snow began to fall in the 9 a.m. hour and it continued to snow until 10 p.m. that night. Thursday morning, 10 inches of snow was recorded and it “contained 0.88 of water,” so it was a very wet, heavy snow. The maximum temperature on Turkey Day was 39 degrees and the minimum was 33 degrees under cloudy skies, so not much snow was melting that day.

