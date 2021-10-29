(Editor’s note: The following story was first published in the Sept. 29, 2018, edition of the Sports Magazine.)
Let’s set the stage. It is the spring of 1977. The Fort Hill Sentinels, led by Coach Charlie Lattimer, had defeated the Allegany Campers in just the third Homecoming game.
The Sentinels had qualified for two out of the first three Maryland state football playoffs, winning the title in 1975. Fort Hill had defeated Allegany five years in a row. Allegany coach George Stimmel had resigned, and his only victory against Fort Hill was in the famous, or infamous, Thanksgiving Day Snow Bowl game, depending on which side of town you lived.
On June 9, 1977, Allegany Principal Robert Hutcheson announced that he was hiring James Refosco, an assistant coach at Delaware State University. Coach Refosco announced in his opening press conference that he was bringing the Delaware Wing-T offense to Allegany.
In the Allegany community, this was a controversial hire to say the least. Ed Shupe and Bill Dean, both highly respected members of the Allegany staff, had been rumored to be front-runners for the job. I had played at Allegany for both men; both men positively impacted my life and were major influences in my decision to become an educator.
The drama began immediately. What kind of offense was the Delaware Wing-T? This was Cumberland, Maryland — Western Maryland football — and we had never heard of the Wing-T. In Western Maryland we ran the I-formation, the Power I, or if you were the legendary Jerry Calhoun at Beall High School, the straight T-formation.
We were physical, tough, and three yards and a cloud of dust. We didn’t need deception! Our offensive linemen would be foot to foot in their splits, a wall of humanity. We would overpower you and physically maul you into submission. The I-formation was based on an athletic, tough tailback; a large, blocking fullback; and a quarterback who may be a capable runner but was also used as a blocker.
Passing attack? Did you say passing? We were devout in our worship of Ohio State coach Woody Hayes: “When you throw the football, only three things can happen, and two are bad.” That was the way we rolled in the mountains of Western Maryland.
If you believe that a football team reflects the personality of its coach, look in the dictionary at the word “tough,” and you may find the pictures of these iconic and certainly legendary coaches of this era — Charlie Lattimer, Paul “Bubbles” Thompson at Bishop Walsh High, Jerry Calhoun, Tom Harman at Valley High, and the soon-to-be “new” head coach at Valley, Jack Gilmore.
Let’s not forget our neighbors in Mineral County — James Fazzalore at Ridgeley High School and Fred “Tack” Clark at Keyser. These coaches were tough, intense, and they commanded respect. They might grab your facemask to impart wisdom and platitudes, and sometimes you felt they were inside of your helmet. Your only hope as a recipient of this wisdom was that their mouthwash was Listerine instead of Redman Chew.
Those coaches, and most coaches who tried to be like them, favored the I-formation, which had produced a state championship at Fort Hill in 1975. The late, great Steve Trimble, and his outstanding fullback, Lyle Peck, were a devastating duo that season. Steve went on to play at the University of Maryland and then in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. He was one of the most humble, talented athletes I have ever known.
That team also featured Mike Hast, Randy Hillegas, Dudley Holliday, Bruce Metz, Wyatt Durst, Dick Wheeler, Mark Bierman, and my cousin Rick Bridges. I had the misfortune of playing against these guys for four years. In four years we never beat Fort Hill. On a personal note, I lost my front teeth in the 1975 Homecoming game. Mark Bierman delivered a truly teeth-rattling tackle as I was attempting to catch a pass. It was a great look for the Homecoming dance!
I ran into Mark this past spring, and I thanked him again for the dental work.
Fast forward to summer practice in August of 1977. Allegany unveiled the Delaware Wing-T in a scrimmage against Coach Fazzalore’s Frankfort Falcons in Short Gap, West Virginia. I witnessed that scrimmage, along with a lot of curious Camper fans. It wasn’t pretty. There were guards running into each other, fumbles on missed handoffs, and motion penalties galore.
Frankfort dominated the scrimmage. The doubters grew, myself included, and it looked like it would be a long year for the Campers. The opening game was the traditional CVAL match-up against the Martinsburg Bulldogs in Martinsburg, an extremely difficult place to play.
Different, but similar
In a miraculous two-week turnaround, the Campers had defeated Martinsburg 19-8. The “Munchkins,” as they were nicknamed, went on to win nine straight games to set up the showdown with undefeated Fort Hill. The showdown ensued between the legendary Charlie Lattimer and his 5-2 monster defense versus Jim Refosco and his Delaware Wing-T. Little did we know at the time that these two titans would face off only twice.
Arnie Coleman, a former Fort Hill assistant under Coach Lattimer and later a member of the Allegany staff under Coach Refosco, was the only person to work for both men. After scouting with Refosco during the 1980 season, he said to me, “Scouting with Jim and Charlie is crazy. They are so similar. After scouting the team for about a quarter of the game, they could call the offensive plays before they would happen. I have never seen anything like it.”
That should tell you everything you need to know about the coaching abilities of these two gentlemen.
The pre-game buildup was massive. A revitalized Allegany fan base showed up in force. The Campers overflowed the bleachers and filled the bank under the scoreboard. Likewise, Sentinel fans filled the bank at the school end of the stadium.
Allegany fans adorned their “Beat Fort Hill” hats, while the Big Red fans countered with their “Beat Alco” hats. There were an estimated 10,000 people in attendance. I have experienced the thrill of running on the field for Homecoming as both a player and a coach. The field level view looks like the Rose Bowl. The Bowl was full! Greenway was filled with a mass of humanity dressed in red and blue. I had chills as a 17-year-old player and had the same chills as a 40-year-old coach when running on to the field. I am sure the thrill is the same running down the 52 steps. That exhilarating feeling is part of what makes the rivalry so great.
The game certainly lived up to the hype. Coach Refosco announced his presence with an onside kick to start the game, which the Campers recovered. Are you kidding me???
The game was dominated by Allegany, but Fort Hill won 12-9 on the scoreboard. The Campers gained 245 yards on the ground compared to 89 yards for the Sentinels. The Fort Hill defense was able to deny Allegany two scoring opportunities with two gutsy goal-line stands. A key play in the game was when Todd Martin returned a kick for 90 yards for the Sentinels. Fort Hill’s game-winning score occurred when Allen Boyd fumbled a pass reception, and Steve Oaks recovered the fumble for a two-yard touchdown for Fort Hill.
Fort Hill won the game, but the success of the Delaware Wing-T could not be denied. The great Coach Lattimer walked up the 52 steps with his fourth undefeated season.
Wing-T 101
In the summer of 1980, I was hired by Coach Refosco to coach the freshman team. I had watched the Wing-T from the stands for three seasons. I thought I knew the offense, but I knew nothing.
The Delaware Wing-T is an offense based on execution, deception, quickness, and teamwork. Its greatest strength as an offense is that it allows you to adapt any offense to the available talent. The playbook allows the Wing-T to be executed from a multitude of formations.
In 1978, Coach Refosco used a two tight-end, double-wing formation. The offense was led by a dual-threat quarterback named Marshall Wayland. In 1980, Refosco ran a power-oriented double tight formation led by Joe Mullan and “Doc” Dougherty. In 1983, he ran a spread formation with the multi-talented Chris Stewart at wideout. That backfield included Rod Snyder, Dan Porter, and Jamie Wilson.
The last critical part of the offense was the line calls were made at the line of scrimmage to adjust blocking assignments to provide better blocking angles. Smaller, athletic linemen were preferred.
Coach Refosco changed the way talent was used at Allegany. The basic premise was to get the best 11 players on the field, not the biggest, but the strongest, quickest, and most athletic. Guards that weighed 165-185 pounds became the norm. Why? Any skill-position players that weren’t starters became guards. Guards needed to be able to execute a short trap, long pulls, and get to the second level to block linebackers.
Perfect examples of this were Tim Wharton and Tom Preaskorn, both youth-league stars as backs, but both of whom became part of the great tradition of Wing-T guards at Allegany. Tim Wharton was a guard on offense and a cornerback on defense. This was very unusual, to say the least. Tackles needed to be able to trap block on the halfback-counter and be able to block linebackers.
The execution of the backs provided the deception in the Wing-T. The fundamentals of the quarterback were crucial. In the “20” series or the buck-sweep series, the steps of the quarterback and the mesh with the fullback were critical.
The quarterback would open to the midline, which required a 180-degree turn, literally stepping to a position where his back would be parallel to the sideline. The mesh would occur when the fullback would step directly to the center’s rear end. The fullback’s shoulder pad should touch the quarterback’s belt buckle on his way to execute the fullback trap.
The quarterback’s second step would be to hand-fake to the halfback and then carry out the waggle or rollout fake. After receiving the handoff, the fullback, on his second step, would veer to the trap hole. He was taught to hug the double-team block by the center and guard on the defensive nose guard in a five-man front.
The second option of the series, the handoff to the halfback, should look exactly the same to that linebacker across the line of scrimmage. One major difference is the quarterback would open to the midline and the mesh would occur, but it would be a hand-fake to the fullback. The quarterback would place the football on his back side hip, hiding it from the defenders. Then he would take his second step to the place the ball in the belly of the halfback with his two guards leading him around the end.
One of our coaches was placed behind the scout-team defense watching the mesh and the ball handling of the quarterback. If the football wasn’t hidden and fakes executed properly, the play would be run again and again. The mantra Coach Refosco preached to his players was the only thing that could beat Allegany and the Wing-T was our own lack of execution.
Then why not the 6-2?
Under Refosco’s direction, the weight room went into high gear and mandatory participation went into effect. Another Coach Refosco mantra was that if we have 15 players that could bench press 250 pounds, we would be state champions. Charts were placed on the walls to monitor the progress of the players. Dave Merrill was one of the outstanding coaches in Allegany history, a coach who was dedicated to the weight room, his offensive linemen, and his defensive coordinator duties. It was his job to turn the former backs into guards and produce championship-level defense. Mission accomplished!
Coach Refosco won three state championships in his eight years and defeated Fort Hill four straight years in the early 1980s. This type of success brought change to the defensive philosophies of every team on Allegany’s schedule. Our game preparation always included the ability to trap every defensive lineman in the five-man front, including the nose guard.
The Delaware Wing-T had exposed the 5-2 defense, hence many teams began using the 6-2 defense. Gary Neus, the defensive coordinator and head coach at Bishop Walsh, was the first to move to the 6-2 on a full-time basis.
In the ‘70s and early ‘80s, the East-West Shrine game was played every summer. Graduating seniors from the Cumberland area played seniors from the Hagerstown area. I received a call from John Alkire, former Fort Hill star and University of Maryland tight end. He was named the head coach of the West squad.
John was the head coach at Bishop Walsh from 1983-1985 and had defeated his alma mater three years in a row while running the Wing-T. John loved coaching football and fell in love with the Wing-T. He was an outstanding play caller and tactician, and more importantly, he was a good friend and we talked the Wing-T religiously during many phone conversations.
John’s death was devastating to everyone who knew him. His contributions to Bishop Walsh football and later to the Fort Hill program were immeasurable.
John Alkire asked Tim Kane and me from the Allegany staff, along with his defensive coordinator, Gary Neus, and Dan James (it always helps to have a great lawyer on the staff) in the all-star game.
Working with Coach Neus, it was easy to see how his defensive concepts were built to stop the Wing-T. His first rule for defending the Wing-T was to take away the fullback trap. He aligned his two defensive guards head up on offensive guards. Then he outmanned us at the point of attack by stacking the linebackers on the defensive guards, giving him a man advantage against our two guards and center.
On the wing side of his defensive formation, his defensive ends played the run square to the line of scrimmage, willing to give ground against the sweep, yet still setting edge and maintaining leverage on the corner. This allowed the linebackers, who were protected by the six-man defensive front to run freely to the point of attack.
The defensive tackles would absorb blocks while working to the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle. When reading pass, the defensive ends would retreat to pass coverage in the flat. The defensive tackles were responsible for working outside to keep the quarterback in the pocket in passing situations. On the halfback side, or belly side of the formation, they would align head up to take away the belly run to the fullback.
These were the very basic premises of Coach Neus’ 6-2 defense, and he had great success with it.
John Alkire was hired away from Bishop Walsh to go back to his alma mater by Coach Mike Calhoun in 1990. Coach Calhoun was hired by Fort Hill in 1986 after successful seasons at Keyser High School. Fort Hill had two dominating seasons in 1986 and 1987, defeating Allegany both years, but lost in the 1986 championship game.
After many successful seasons in the I-formation, Coach Calhoun decided to go with the Wing-T in 1989 on a full-time basis, pointing out, “We had smaller kids up front, and we decided we wouldn’t be able to knock people off the ball.”
With the addition of John Alkire to an already tremendous Fort Hill staff, which included defensive coordinator Barry Lattimer, Fort Hill won the 1997 state championship and dominated the 1990s.
Legacy
As I think back on my coaching career, coaching with Jim Refosco was the chance of a lifetime. I was fortunate to work with a football coach that possessed the knowledge, work ethic, and confidence that enabled him to command a room. He was a winner, and being around him, you felt it.
I worked for him for six years, and I don’t recall ever addressing him as “Jim.” It was a business-like relationship. I wasn’t his friend, but I am not sure that he was friends with anyone on his staff. Yet, I had the opportunity to learn a tremendous amount about football, how to organize a program and discipline young men in a team setting. There was only one voice, and it was his. He assigned you a responsibility and expected you to do your job. He had no problem telling you if you weren’t meeting his expectation.
Coach Refosco’s abilities as a strategist and a play caller were phenomenal, and he put his players in positions where they would succeed. He would create game plans, and I kept all of them. He introduced formations and the series of plays to go with them. He would throw them in the trash and I would get them out and keep them
Jim Refosco’s players believed in him. That confidence, that presence, that one voice resonated throughout the program. At halftime, he would draw adjustments on the chalkboard and explain why we were adjusting. His players would go out the second half and execute.
Mike Calhoun, while head coach at Keyser, remembers, “We went in at halftime and were losing 20-10. I told my players and staff that I felt good about our position and felt we could win the game in the second half. Jim came out from halftime where he made some adjustments and they beat us 40-10. He was the king of halftime adjustments.”
I have tried to make adjustments at halftime, and with 17 and 18-year-olds it is like herding cats! I think Mike Calhoun would agree.
So, what is Coach Refosco’s legacy in Cumberland, Maryland? Well, let me see ...1978, 1980, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. (Editor’s note: Let’s add 2018 to the list as well.) These dates represent the state championships won between Allegany and Fort Hill when the teams were running the Delaware Wing-T.
Thanks, Coach. Your legacy lives on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.