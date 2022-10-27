Editor’s note: The following story is part of the Cumberland Times-News Glory at Greenway series leading up to Homecoming on Saturday, which will be the 100th meeting between Allegany and Fort Hill.
In Western Maryland and the surrounding area, the Wing-T has been a way of life at every level of competitive football.
There are plenty of things that predate the internet. The Wing-T offense is one of those things.
It’s been deemed a gimmick high school offense by outsiders, some of whom think it’s the only reason local teams historically compete with schools outside the area.
Really, the Wing-T is the ultimate equalizer in modern football at the high school level.
The late Max Bass, a Hall of Fame high school football coach in Georgia, once said, “In high school ball, you can only play with what mama dropped. You can’t go find what you need or want.”
In other words, you have to play with the cards you’re dealt.
Let’s go back in time.
The year is 1977.
The Allegany Campers are coming off three- and five-win seasons in 1975 (3-7) and 1976 (5-5), with George Stimmel handing in his resignation prior to the 1976 campaign with the understanding that it would go into effect following the season.
A search began for the next head coach, with Bill Dean and Ed Shupe, both highly-respected members of Stimmel’s staff, rumored as the frontrunners for the job.
Instead, Allegany announced James Refosco would be the man to succeed Stimmel.
A native of Washington County in Pennsylvania, Refosco didn’t exactly have ties to Western Maryland, let alone the Allegany County Public Schools system, let alone Allegany High School.
Refosco came to Cumberland with plenty of success at the high school level and, most recently, the top-ranked pass defense in the Mid-Eastern Conference for two consecutive seasons at Delaware State, where Refosco coached the secondary.
Needless to say, bringing in an “outsider” came with some controversy. In the end, the hiring was expected, and in a July meeting of Allegany County Board of Education members, Refosco’s hiring went through on a 3-2 vote.
Not much was known about the 36-year-old head ball coach, other than he might be bringing an offense with him known as the Delaware Wing-T.
The what?
Back then, teams around here ran the I-formation and the Power I. At Beall, under legendary head coach Jerry Calhoun, the Mountaineers ran the straight T-formation.
But, what about passing the ball?
That Woody Hayes quote rang true in these parts: “There are only three things that can happen on a pass, and two of them are bad.”
Right, so what is this Wing-T thing, and why does the state of Delaware get credit for it?
The Wing-T was created by David M. Nelson, who coached at the University of Delaware for 15 seasons and perfected by his predecessor, Tubby Raymond, who compiled 300 wins at Delaware over a 36-year span.
At a general level, the Delaware Wing-T all starts with deception. The more you can lead the defense down the road, the better chance you’ll have at executing when they get to the fork in the road.
A traditional Wing-T formation features your standard linemen — two tackles, two guards and a center — with a tight end, a player in the slot referred to as a wingback, a wideout often listed as a split end, the quarterback, a fullback and a halfback.
The names and titles change based on the coach, but the responsibilities, for the most part, stay the same.
For example, you might see a wingback motion left from the other side of the tight end, and the tailback might flow to the other side, causing the defense to flood the flanks. When the QB reads it, they’ll snap the ball and hand it off to the fullback and suddenly you have the advantage in the middle of the field.
So, Refosco arrives in Western Maryland in 1977 and scrimmages Jim Fazzalore’s Frankfort Falcons. It did not go well for Refosco’s Campers. Fumbles galore. Linemen running into one another. Blown assignments. Yellow laundry all over the field for motion penalties.
It looked like an above-.500 finish would be waiting for at least another year.
Within the span of a few weeks, the Campers had it all figured out. Facing a trip to Martinsburg, West Virginia, Refosco’s “Munchkins” took down the defending Triple-A runners-up and brought home a 19-8 win.
“We are not big at all, and we really don’t have any speed. But we have lateral quickness. I like to think of our players as ‘Munchkins’ from out of the Wizard of Oz,” Refosco said in the Sept. 17, 1977, edition of the Cumberland Evening Times.
Following the season-opening win at Martinsburg, the Campers won their next eight straight — scoring no less than 20 points and allowing no more than 14 over that stretch — to set up a battle of unbeatens at Homecoming against Charlie Lattimer’s Sentinels.
The matchup happened during one of the few years Allegany and Fort Hill were in Class B at the same time. The winner of the Homecoming game moves on to the playoffs, the loser goes home with their tail between their legs without a year’s worth of bragging rights over their cross-town rival.
In Refosco’s first ever matchup against Fort Hill, his Campers attempted and recovered an onside kick to begin the game.
The Campers dominated in just about every facet of the game — possession, statistics, yardage and the line of scrimmage. The Sentinels, however, controlled the most important part of that game, nabbing a 12-9 win over Allegany to punch a ticket to the Class B state semifinals.
Refosco coached at Allegany for seven more seasons after that, winning three state championships along the way, and the rest, as they say, is history.
No offense has stood the test of time quite like the Wing-T, which is why teams around here continue to run it to this day.
Allegany
One of the biggest advantages of the Wing-T is it allows for the offense to be run out of multiple formations.
Take a look at two of Refosco’s teams at Allegany. In the 1978 state title-winning campaign, Refosco ran his Wing-T out of a two-tight end, double-wing formation led by dual-threat quarterback Marshall Wayland. Five years later, in another state championship season and Refosco’s last, the Campers ran the Wing-T out of a spread formation.
“He’s a legend, he’s infamous,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said about Refosco. “He basically changed Cumberland football forever. He and Jack Gilmore are the two I hold in the highest regard.”
Of all the area schools still running the Wing-T, the Campers historically run the offense out of a variety of formations based on that season’s personnel and, especially, adjusting to hiccups along the way.
In 2019, Allegany quarterback Grant Cain suffered a concussion against Northern the week prior and was ruled out of the Homecoming game. Hansel drew up a gameplan to work tailback Trevan Powell out of a wildcat/pistol formation.
This year, the Campers are faced with a similar scenario. Two weeks ago, swift-footed and strong-armed quarterback Brody Williams suffered an ankle injury against Keyser and was ruled out indefinitely.
Last week against Northern, Hansel moved running back Cayden Bratton to quarterback, taking every snap out behind center in a pistol look. Bratton, one of the area’s leading rushers, finished with 17 carries for 132 yards in a 28-13 victory.
Hansel was part of Allegany’s 2005 state title-winning team under Tom Preaskorn, who he also succeeded as head coach with the Campers.
Hansel had been part of a coaching staff that included Tim Foley and Scott Bauer and learned a ton under an experienced coaching staff.
“You look for angles and grass, and the mismatch if you have it,” Hansel said of coaching the Wing-T. “You run the play over and over. Just a lot of good things from Coach Preaskorn. He’s a mentor and someone I look up to. Learning from him, Coach Bauer and Coach Foley was really big for me.”
Hansel, the 2005 Area Player of the Year, just like any coach, puts his own touch on the offense.
If you look at the Campers this year, it might not look like the Wing-T, with Williams oftentimes lining up in the shotgun in a single-back look.
“If you ask some people, I screwed it up,” Hansel said. “When I took the job, I remember Coach Bauer asked what I wanted to do with the offense and I said I wanted more option to our game. I thought it’d make us more dynamic.
“That’s kind of what we’ve done with our current offense. I think we’re still developing it, but we kind of hone in on what our skills are and we focus on that throughout the year. I think we’ve been good at that this year.”
One thing Allegany has traditionally done is set its ball-carriers up for success with fierce play in the trenches to open up holes for its plethora of talented fullbacks and halfbacks over the years — Powell, Karson Robinette, Christian Welch, in more recent memory.
This year, it’s Bratton taking up the lead role with 148 carries for 967 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Prior to his injury, Williams had completed 15 passes for 266 yards and three TDs while being second on the team in rushing with 78 tries for 605 yards and eight scores. Fullback Brett Patterson had 79 rushes for 525 yards and three touchdowns.
“I think we came into this season and knew we had Brody back and two really good backs in Brett and Cayden,” Hansel said. “In the Wing-T, you’re really good with three backs. We thought it’d be good to get Brody involved out of the shotgun. You mix him in with the two backs and we thought it’d be our best bet at success.”
Fort Hill
Depending on what side of town one lives on, one might think that while Allegany brought the Wing-T to the area, Fort Hill perfected it.
Mike Calhoun, who won 122 games over 13 seasons at Fort Hill, started using the Wing-T on a full-time basis in 1989, stating, “We had smaller kids up front, and we decided we wouldn’t be able to knock people off the ball.”
A year later, Calhoun hired the late John Alkire, a Fort Hill grad, to run the offense. Alkire was the head coach at Bishop Walsh from 1983-1985 and defeated his alma mater all three seasons running the Wing-T. Alkire is also the father of current Fort Hill head coach, Zack Alkire.
“I was exposed to the Wing-T as a little kid,” Zack Alkire said. “My dad was the OC at Fort Hill from 1990 to 2002. He was partly responsible for bringing the Wing-T to Fort Hill. So it’s something that as long as I’ve known football, I’ve known the Wing-T. I didn’t play until middle school, but I was already coming up here and watching Fort Hill practice, watching them install things. I was just a casual observer, but it was cool growing up and seeing those teams be so successful as a kid.”
Up until very recently, you’d see Fort Hill throw the ball maybe a dozen times all year. But after Alkire was hired as head coach in 2020, some new wrinkles began getting added to the fold. The play-action waggles became a little more frequent, then some shotgun got mixed in, so on and so forth.
Chalk that up to Alkire and his staff trying to get the most out of Fort Hill’s abundance of athletes.
“We’ve traditionally ran things under center,” Alkire said. “In recent years we’ve taken the Wing-T to gun sets, especially the last two years with our abundance of athletes. Being able to do it out of the gun allows that to happen. I would say that’s our little tweak to it, just being able to run similar stuff to spread teams out a little more.”
At the very least, the tweak gives Alkire and his team a Plan B in case the rushing attack isn’t as effective as they’d like.
Exhibit A would be three weeks ago when the Sentinels traveled to Mountain Ridge. With their run game limited by the Miners’ pursuit, Fort Hill went to the air to try to find some success. Anthony Burns attempted 21 passes, completing 12 for 228 yards. On the year, Burns is 28 for 45 for 463 yards and two touchdowns.
One thing that has fed into Fort Hill’s success with the Wing-T is the success of the Cumberland Area Youth Football League’s Patriots, which is the feeder team to Fort Hill.
The Patriots have appeared in and won plenty of CAYFL Little Super Bowls over the years, with the Division 1 and 2 teams playing for the title once again on Sunday.
“We’ve been very lucky over the last three or so decades that our youth systems run the same stuff we do,” said Alkire, who has previously served as freshman and junior varsity head coach at Fort Hill. “I remember when I was growing up and the timing was different. The varsity coaches were able to install the offense for the Patriots. We don’t do that anymore, but Coach (Pat) Amezcua knows what he’s doing and does a great job with it.
“But starting at the pee wee level, then middle school, then freshman and JV, by the time they get to varsity they know the offense. It’s no longer molding these kids. It’s taking these kids and turning them into diamonds. It’s a lot of fine-tuning. Since they know the system so well, they can make adjustments and it’s not so much about teaching the system.”
Frankfort
The Wing-T offense Kevin Whiteman runs at Frankfort is a far cry from the one he directed as the senior quarterback of the Falcons for coach Jim Fazzalore in 1984.
While the offense retains the same principles of the more traditional offenses that preceded it, the Falcons are constantly adding wrinkles based on their personnel.
These past two seasons, that means more pistol and shotgun with dual-threat Luke Robinette at quarterback.
“We are different than some teams in that we do a mixture of under center, and a pistol Wing-T,” Whiteman said. “Multiple formations. We like to utilize jet, and plays off the jet. There are so many things you can do with your base Wing-T and jet series.
“We also do some rocket, the rocket sweep. It’s a pitch outside where you pull your guard and tackle out wide. It’s designed to get outside quick. ... There’s a lot of misdirection in our offense. That stuff can be deadly. The counter plays that we run are very effective.”
Take a formation Frankfort scored a touchdown out of in the Mineral Bowl last year for example.
Robinette lined up in the pistol with fullback Parker VanMeter to his right. Robinette faked a jet sweep to wingback Peyton Clark, who was in motion from left to right along the offensive line, and the mobile QB followed VanMeter on a quarterback trap up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown.
Some years an offense might have a running quarterback, others a talented thrower, and in some cases neither. The Wing-T is all about maximizing a team’s personnel and catering to a squad’s strengths.
Just two seasons ago, Frankfort went 7-1 with Colton McTaggart under center, a steady senior quarterback who had three carries all year, and he threw double-digit passes in just two games.
Instead, McTaggart was like a point guard, distributing to a host of backs in Cole Hiett, Jansen Mooreland, Andrew Westfall, Clark and VanMeter — all of who ran for more than 200 yards.
Five years prior to that, Frankfort had the area’s most lethal aerial attack with 6-foot-7, strong-armed Gage Shaffer under center, who went on to sign with the University of Maryland.
His senior year, Shaffer threw for 2,045 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading the Falcons to a school record 13 wins and their only trip to the Class AA title game to date.
“It’s amazing how much it has evolved since the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Whiteman said of the Wing-T. “Things started taking a swing in the 2000s to a more multiple offense, multiple formations. We have a quick passing game, play action, we throw deep balls. For a small high school team, we have a pretty wide open playbook.”
The Wing-T might not be the flashy choice for high school and college teams across the country, but Frankfort is proof the offense can consistently get the job done — especially for a school with an enrollment of just 488.
“I think it’s a great offense,” Whiteman said. “I’ve had people laugh at me. There are so many teams across America that prove year in and year out you don’t have to be a spread team to have success. No matter what offense you run, you need to be able to run the football.”
As more and more teams look to spread it out, Whiteman doesn’t see a reason to change. Why would he? The Falcons enter their matchup with North Marion on Friday sitting at 7-1 and No. 6 in the WVSSAC playoff ratings.
A win Friday would give Whiteman the 100th win of his career. His Falcons have lost just 43.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he said. “I don’t have any reason to change it. I’ve been the head coach for the past 13 seasons, and we’ve won a lot of games, a lot of playoff games. If we weren’t having success, I’d look at trying something new.”
Keyser
When Keyser’s offense is humming, defenses don’t have a second to catch their breath, let alone catch a ball carrier.
Like other modernized Wing-T offenses, the Golden Tornado can play a traditional set with a fullback behind the quarterback, a tailback beside the fullback and a wingback offset one of the tackles, or they can also go out of the shotgun and utilize Run Pass Options.
But no team in the area taps into pace quite like Keyser does. The Golden Tornado sprint to the line to get the snap off, a strategy Derek Stephen says is all about deception.
“If you give people a chance to see how you’re lined up, they can make adjustments,” he said. “You can only run certain plays out of certain sets.
“When you hurry to the line, the defense can’t adjust as quick, and coaches can’t call blitzes based on how we’re lined up. We try to make the defense play as vanilla as possible.
“Sometimes we’ll play super fast at warp speed, sometimes we’ll slow it down. We practice fast, so when we get in the game it’s easier to slow down than speed up.”
Stephen has been around Wing-T offenses all his life. The third-year head coach played for the likes of Tom Preaskorn and Sean Biser in high school, graduating from Keyser in 2005, and he was Biser’s defensive coordinator from 2011 until his promotion to head coach in 2020.
The Keyser head coach saw first-hand how effective the Wing-T can be, as Biser led the Golden Tornado to the playoffs in each of his final nine seasons, advancing to the state championship game in 2012.
Stephen said Biser, who went 127-58 over 16 seasons before taking the Morgantown job, is one of his biggest influences.
Biser is on the verge of leading Morgantown (5-3) to the Class AAA playoffs running none other than the Wing-T.
“He brought a different style than what I ran with coach Preaskorn,” Stephen said. “Just seeing how he did things was a big influence in how I do things.
“I played Wing-T starting in middle school. Played it in high school. Adapted it off of that. We ran it while I was an assistant here. Taken some things I’ve learned at different clinics, and we’ve adapted it over time.”
One of those adaptations can be seen throughout Wing-T offenses around the area, as more and more teams are backing their quarterbacks up to create additional looks for defenses to contend with.
In three wide receiver formations, slot receivers can be called in motion like a wingback, with mobile quarterbacks running between the tackles on trap plays like the bruising fullbacks of the 20th century.
“When we’re in that gun-type style, our blocking and play calls are Wing-T principles,” Stephen said. “If you watch a Saturday or Sunday game, a lot of those techniques are what we’re doing.”
As for if you’ll see Keyser throwing go routes out of five wide receiver sets anytime soon, don’t count on it.
“I’m never going to say we’ll never, but anytime soon, I don’t think anybody around here is going to go away from it,” Stephen said.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Fort Hill has had a ton of success, we have, Allegany. A lot of people are throwing the ball, which is great, but the way we have been building our culture, that’s not what we do.”
You know they’re gonna run!
If you ever sit on the away side when an out-of-town team sees the Wing-T for the first time, you’ll hear some variation of the following phrase bellowed from the cheap seats: “You know they’re gonna run! Why can’t we stop it?”
If only it were that easy.
Mountain Ridge and Northern play more Wing-T teams than not, with Allegany, Fort Hill, Frankort, Keyser and Southern occupying 5 of 9 spots on their schedules annually.
That’s the highest number locally, and you’d be hard-pressed to find more Wing-T offenses on another schedule in the country.
Throw in the variable that Mountain Ridge head man Ryan Patterson and Northern coach Phil Carr have never played on or coached a team that’s run Wing-T, not even once, and all their experience with the offense is centered around defending it.
When Carr played at Northern in the ‘80s, most offenses the Huskies faced operated out of the I-formation, single wing or split back veer — which Northern runs now.
Patterson did have experience playing against the Wing-T both in high school at Beall and as a player at Frostburg State. As a free safety for the Bobcats from 1996-99, Patterson took the field against two teams that ran the offense, Salisbury and Ferrum College (Virginia).
Mountain Ridge and Patterson boast a 10-2 record against teams that run the Wing-T over the past two seasons.
“Everybody that runs Wing-T has their own version of it,” Patterson said. “Some work a little more on the edge with their speed sweeps, such as Fort Hill.
“Each year teams run it a little bit different too. Right now, Frankfort has a really good quarterback that can run the ball, and he’s a whole different animal — similar to Allegany with Brody Williams. He can pull that thing out of there at any time. I know they’re running a little more zone read now than Wing-T.”
For any defense looking to avoid those 18-play, 10-minute drives that Wing-T offenses are accustomed to, it starts with reading the offensive linemen and backs.
“Two keys that we always look at defending, cross key the backs No. 1, and No. 2 we look at reading those guards,” Patterson said. “Those guards usually don’t lie, they usually take you to the play.”
Cross-keying is the concept of linebackers reading the offensive back opposite them.
With misdirection-heavy offenses, keying pulling guards is a common tactic, but some teams, like Fort Hill, implement false trapping where the linemen pull one way and the play goes the other to keep defenses honest.
“The biggest thing is you have to read the guards’ helmets,” Carr said. “Some of the Wing-T teams go in shotgun or pistol, but it’s still the same concept. Even as methodical as Fort Hill has been over the years, you’re starting to see even them get in shotgun more.”
Knowledge and execution are two separate things.
That’s why in the span of two weeks, a talent-rich Class 3A Oakdale can give up more than 450 yards on the ground to Fort Hill, and a suffocating Mountain Ridge defense can limit the defending Class 1A state champions to eight points.
Legacies never die
You don’t have to look far to see the lasting impact that Refosco, who died in 2020, has had on area football. Take a trip to either of the city public school gymnasiums and look in the rafters: 1978, 1980, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021.
Those years represent the state championships won by Allegany and Fort Hill running the Delaware Wing-T.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.