MOUNT SAVAGE — Mile Lane Disc Golf in Mount Savage hosted the third annual Summer Fling Doubles Discs Golf tournament on Saturday.
Fourteen doubles teams competed in at least two rounds of 24 holes with the top three teams finishing a six-hole championship round. Sam Goetch of Gaithersburg and Timmy Harris of Alexandria, Virginia, won the championship.
The 28 players traveled from many locations including Alexandria, Virginia; Vienna, Shenandoah Junction, Moorefield, Keyser, and Bunker Hill in West Virginia and Gaithersburg and Hagerstown in Maryland. Many local disc golfers also competed.
The first round consisted of an alternate shot format.
After the 24 holes (par 74), Goetch and Harris led the way with a 16-under par score of 58. Following one stroke behind were Bill Shreve, Cumberland, and Davis Warder, Frostburg, with a 15-under par score of 59, and third were Alex Hinkle of Shenandoah Junction and Zach Williams, Bunker Hill with a 13-under par round of 61.
Results from the morning round determined the Advanced and Recreation divisions. The top seven teams moved to advanced and the bottom six were Recreation.
The closest-to-the-pin contest was won by Perry Barr of Moorefield, who won the competition for the second year in a row. The afternoon round featured 24 holes in a best-shot format.
The top scores for the second round were posted by Colby Mallery, Mount Savage, and Sam Wolodkin of Frostburg with a 22-under par score of 52, followed by Goetch and Harris with a 54 and Shreve and Warder with a 55.
These three teams moved to the six-hole championship round.
During the second round players had three hole-in-ones in a 20-minute period. Wolodkin was first acing hole No. 4. Gordon Cox, Hagerstown, and Warder aced hole No. 3.
After the second round, scores were combined and the top two teams from the Recreation Division. Shania and Tim Farris of Wiley Ford prevailed in that division with a -15 score of 133 for the two rounds. Josiah Spadlin and Noah Spradlin of Frostburg had a 48-hole total of 134 and finished second in the division.
The six-hole championship layout was a 20 par. Goetch and Harris shot a 15 and both Shreve/Warder and Mallery/Wolodkin carded 18s.
The standings remained the same and Goetch and Harris took home the 2023 title with a 127 (-41) for the day. Shreve/Warder finished second with a 132 and Mallery/Wolodkin third with a 137.
“Mile Lane Disc Golf wants to thank everyone who participated with a special thanks to our sponsor, Fatboy’s Pizza Shack of Frostburg,” the organization wrote in an email.
Disc Golf continues to grow in popularity in the Western Maryland region. Along with Mile Lane Disc Golf in Mt. Savage, there are courses (private) at Central Assembly of God in Cumberland, Locust Post Brewery in Little Orleans, and Living Waters Family Life Center in Lonaconing plus the first public course in Allegany County at Hoffman Park in Frostburg.
A variety of leagues are offered for all skill levels by the Allegany County Disc Golf Club, Mile Land Disc Golf, and Western Maryland Disc Golf. More information for each group can be found on their individual Facebook pages.
