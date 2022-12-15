KEYSER W.Va. — A dominant second half defensively by Keyser led to a 50-28 win over Moorefield on Tuesday evening.
“We played three solid quarters of basketball,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “We loved those last three quarters. I feel like that’s a team we can be. We can man you, we can zone you, do a lot of things offensively.”
The Golden Tornado (4-0, 1-0 Potomac Valley) only allowed nine points in the second half while scoring 20 on offense. The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 2-2 Potomac Valley) led after the first quarter but were unable to hold on in the final three quarters.
“We better be working a little harder,” Moorefield head coach Paul Keplinger said. “Movement was poor, we didn’t play defense. First couple games we like to play man and we didn’t do that. There were a lot of bad things. Keyser had a nice game, they executed.”
Moorefield led 10-3 to open the game with four different players scoring.
“We got a couple layups, we moved the ball around,” Keplinger said. “Amber Williams had a couple nice plays inside. Those couple layups, couple good shots, from there it went downhill.”
Both teams had several turnovers over the final three minutes of the first quarter. Korbin Keplinger hit a layup for the Yellow Jackets in the final seconds before Keyser’s Maddie Harvey responded with a buzzer-beating layup to end the quarter.
One of the factors for the Tornado’s deficit were turnovers. They had 12 in the first quarter compared to Moorefield’s five.
“If we don’t turn the ball over, we’re gonna score a lot of points,” Blowe said. “The impressive thing is that we only had 14 shots in the first half and got 30 points. We’re doing a lot of good things, we just gotta do it at a higher level.”
Keyser opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run and took its first lead of the game at 15-14 with 6:02 left in the half. Four of the points came from Harvey, both on layups.
“They came up and put pressure on us,” Paul Keplinger said. “We just started tossing the ball around. We were trying to cross court pass and they do a good job of hiding back there and picking it up. They turned it into points on the other end.”
The Tornado defense went on a run of picking up steals. Keyser scored several buckets in transition off of steals and it helped extend its lead to 26-15 late in the first half.
“We’ve been working on that all year,” Blowe said. “I’ve been doing this 14 years, this team after four games has the highest steal total in 14 years. I didn’t see that coming into the season, but we’ve been working on it. Jumping passing lanes, making quick decisions on defense.”
The Tornado continued to play well defensively in the third quarter where they held Moorefield to seven points and continued to force turnovers. Keyser led by as many as 15 in the final minute of the quarter.
“It was solid, we haven’t ran much zone all season,” Blowe said of his defense. “I didn’t think it was gonna be 95% of our defense tonight. But once we put it in and it looked good, we stuck with it.”
Keyser’s offense went a bit cold in the fourth quarter only scoring nine points. However, its defense held the Yellow Jackets to two points in the final eight minutes. Moorefield’s only points came on a and-one layup by McKenna Crites midway through the period.
“I really wanted to see us close it out better,” Blowe said. “But when you win a game by 22 you’re not too picky. When a game’s a one or two possession game, you gotta be cleaner than that and we know that.”
Averi Everline led all scorers with 19 points. She scored 12 in the first half and went 6 for 7 at the free-throw line.
“I felt it was a quiet 19 tonight,” Blowe said. “It’s a couple games where you’re like Averi’s playing really well, but tonight was more quiet. She did a nice job using the screens to her advantage. She puts a lot of work in before and after practice so it was nice to see it pay off.”
Maddie Harvey scored nine points and Kesner scored seven for Keyser.
Crites and CiCi Kump led Moorefield with six points.
“McKenna always gives 100%,” Keplinger said of Crites. “Doesn’t matter what happens, she’s trying hardest. Leading scorer’s great, but winning the game is even better.”
Both teams are at home for their next game. The Yellow Jackets host Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 7:30. The Golden Tornado face Lincoln on Friday at 7:30.
“We gotta play defense,” Keplinger said of playing Berkeley Springs. “I think they play a lot of zone, we’ll have to beat zone. Either pound it inside or make shots. Defensively, we’re gonna have to stop them from getting to the basket on us. We gotta play defense and take pride in that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.