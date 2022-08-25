KEYSER, W.Va. — After losing several key players, especially on offense, the Keyser Golden Tornado have several gaps to fill.
The Golden Tornado are without their top four rushers from the 2021 season, as well as their top two receivers from last year. While the offense in particular has a lot of holes to fill, many of the key defensive starters are returning.
“The biggest challenge is they brought a lot of experience,” head coach Derek Stephen said. “They were multi-year starters. We got guys that can play but are a little green behind the ears. We have a few guys returning on the line. It’s equalling out but we can’t go too fast.”
In the 2021 season, Keyser finished 5-5 and 2-1 in the Potomac Valley Conference. The Golden Tornado began the season on a three-game winning streak beating Berkeley Springs (45-14), Robert C. Byrd (35-13) and Hampshire (52-14).
Keyser lost its next three to Northern (34-19), Point Pleasant (35-33) and Allegany (31-14). The Golden Tornado bounced back against Moorefield (16-14) before losing their final two games to Mountain Ridge (33-8) and Frankfort (41-35) in an overtime thriller.
The 5-5 record was the first non-winning season for Keyser since 2010 when it also finished 5-5.
“We hit a rough patch with a couple injuries that derailed us and changed the way we had to coach and play some of the players,” Stephen said. “The losing got to them. We thought we started to rebound towards the end of the season but it was too late.”
The Golden Tornado have three quarterbacks on the roster. Seth Healy (5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Sr.) led Keyser going 25-for-45 with 364 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Logan Rotruck (5-11, 180, Jr.) went 8-for-30 for 136 yards, one touchdown and a pick. Lucas Davy (5-11, 145, So.) is the other quarterback listed.
Stephen said the same quarterback competition is taking place as last year between Rotruck and Healy.
“They’re taking equal reps but Seth is also taking reps at halfback this year,” he said. “I don’t know if anyone has the lead right now. Logan has shown he can play quarterback. Seth has shown he can play quarterback, wingback and halfback. They’re still battling it out to see who’s gonna get the nod opening night.”
For a Wing-T offense with RPO concepts (run pass option) that relies heavily on running the ball, it’s significant to lose the top four rushers from the prior season.
Last year’s leading rusher, Sammy Bradfield, had 149 carries for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns. Benny Oates was second with 68 carries for 409 yards and five scores. Hunter VanPelt had 336 yards and four touchdowns. Chayse Evans had 287 yards and a touchdown.
Of the returning running backs and fullbacks, Anthony Mele (5-8, 175, Sr.) had the most yards last season. He rushed 15 times for 76 yards and a score.
“He’s gonna be able to step in and tote the rock for us,” Stephen said.
Silas Crites (5-11, 165, So.), Josh Shoemaker (5-11, 190, Jr.), Julian Pattison (6-1, 220, So.), Austin Swick (5-9, 180, So.) and Keith Lawrence (5-10, 155, Jr.) are the other backs listed. Most did not record any stats last season, and those that did only had minimal production.
Bradfield and VanPelt were also the top two receivers last year. Bradfield had 18 catches for 268 yards and two scores. VanPelt had four for 88 yards. The top returning receiver will be tight end Braydon Keller (6-3, 220, Sr.) with three catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Seth Sions (5-11, 165, Sr.) and Chase Davis (5-7, 130, Jr.) are two players that Stephen expects to be key contributors at receiver. Sions had one catch for 18 yards and a touchdown last year.
“We have two guys we feel comfortable in who can make plays.” Stephen said.
Jack Stanislawczyk (5-11, 155, Jr.), Nien Kithcart (5-8, 130, So.), Matt Denne (5-7, 145, So.) and Quintin Lee (5-9, 130, Jr.) are the other receivers listed. Similar to the running backs, the group consists of either new players or ones who had minimal production last season.
The tight ends are led by Keller and also include Daniel Shoemaker (5-8, 160, So.) and Cameron Stewart (5-7, 260, Sr.).
Stephen said that Keller brings versatility as a tight end.
“He brings a giant frame, he’s got very good hands,” he said. “He brings us a jack of all trades, a Swiss Army knife. He can play inside, he can play outside. We’re looking for him to step up and contribute for us this year.”
Of the position groups on offense, none are as experienced as the offensive line. The Golden Tornado have 20 listed on the roster. Of those, 15 are upperclassmen.
Stephen said that William “Bub” Barbe (6-6, 300, Sr.), Jacob Keating (6-3, 290, Sr.), Luke Anderson (6-0, 290, Sr.) and Landon Rhodes (5-6, 170, Sr.) are all either projected starters or trying to earn a starting role.
“It’s not relaxing but it gives you a sense of comfort knowing they know what we expect,” Stephen said. “They know how to carry the team. Hopefully, they can take their experience and help us keep rolling.”
The offensive and defensive lines consist of the same players. The only exception is Stewart, who is listed at tight end and defensive line.
The group is made up of Ayden Costilow (6-0, 220, Sr.), Cayden Youngblood (5-11, 225, Sr.), Gabe Ryan (6-3, 250, Sr.), Drake Roy (6-1, 315, Sr.), Konner Bennett (6-2, 215, Sr.), Lucas Hart (6-0, 275, Jr.), Johnny Fazzalore (6-1, 245, Jr.), Waylon Paugh (5-9, 170, Jr.), Jacob Anderson (5-10, 225, So.), James Amoruso (6-2, 210, So.), Roger Rice (5-11, 295, Jr.) and Ashton Youngblood (5-5, 180, So.).
Keyser’s defense features two of the top players in the area last year. Ryan was a second-team All-Area selection, finishing with 41 tackles with five for a loss. He also had five sacks and recovered a fumble. Ryan was one of four Golden Tornado players selected for the All-Area teams.
“He brings his leadership,” Stephen said. “He’s kind of vocal but he leads by example. He’s a guy that has a non-stop motor all the time, flying to the football, going out and not giving up. He’s total effort, 100% full go all the time. We’re hoping the younger guys see that, take after him and know this is how we expect you to play.”
Another second-team All-Area member is linebacker Cayden Youngblood. He recorded 61 tackles, three forced fumbles and three recoveries. Of his 61 tackles, five went for a loss and one resulted in a safety.
“He’s one of the smartest kids on the field,” Stephen said. “He’s able to diagnose and read plays very quickly.”
Crites, Rotruck, Sions, Swick, Mele, Lawrence, Kingman, Furey, Shoemaker, Rhodes, Murray and Keller are the other listed linebackers.
At defensive back, Stephen said that Healy and Josh Shoemaker are the projected starters at safety. Last year, Healy had 18 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups.
Stanislawczyk, Kithcart, Pattison, Denne, Davy, Lee and Root are the other defensive backs.
“He’s been pretty consistent for us back there,” Stephen said of Healy. “Pretty decent in the pass game, can come up and fill in the run game.”
There are a few starting spots in the secondary up for grabs and Stephen mentioned several players including Stanislawczyk and Davis are in contention.
The Golden Tornado have two kickers on their roster. Eden Parks (5-11, 150, Sr.) and Tommy Nash (5-8, 150, Fr.) are competing for the starting job.
“We’re still working out logistics,” Stephen said. “Who’s kicking, who’s doing what.”
Keyser opens the 2022 season on Friday at Robert C. Byrd. Kickoff from Clarksburg, West Virginia, is scheduled for 7 p.m. It’s home opener will be against North Star High School, a Class A school from Boswell, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.
“Our main expectation is to get to playing Keyser football,” Stephen said. “I felt at the end of last year we weren’t playing to the level Keyser football is expected to. We gotta get back to playing Keyser football and that should take care of everything else.”
