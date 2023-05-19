CRESAPTOWN — Grace Academy defeated Calvary Christian in a shootout in the Final Four of the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference playoffs on Thursday afternoon at Liberty Field.
Tied at 3 after regulation and two overtimes, Grace won the shootout 3-2.
“I think Grace came and they brought a good game,” Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said. “They’re a good team, they played really well. I thought our girls did well on the field, but I guess it just wasn’t our day.”
The Knights (9-5) took the lead at the 8:10 mark in the first half when Maddie Baine scored on a fastbreak.
It took 10 minutes for the Eagles (8-4) to get off a shot. After missing their first couple of tries, Emmy Wilson capitalized on a fast break to tie the game at the 16:19 mark.
“That really helped, the last three games we’ve been down 1-0,” Scritchfield said. “We battled back, they never give up. Getting that goal put us back in the game.”
Over the next 15 minutes, both teams got off several shots. Each team found opportunities, but failed to capitalize.
That changed at the 34:20 mark when Evalee Baker found Bethany Carrington who gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead going into halftime.
“They were going downhill a little bit, the sun was in the keeper’s eyes,” Scritchfield said. “I thought if we play our game, we’d be all right.”
About 20 minutes into the second half, Baine found the top right corner at the 60:03 mark to tie the game at 2.
About 10 minutes later, Baine found Marlie Snyder at the 70:19 mark to give the Knights a 3-2 lead.
The Eagles quickly responded at the 72:15 mark when Carrington scored on a tap in to tie the game.
“That was huge because there was about 10 minutes left in the game,” Scritchfield said. “I thought for sure once it was tied up, we had the advantage.”
Tied at 3 after regulation, the game went to overtime. Neither team found many chances to walk it off and sent the game to double overtime.
Fatigue started to kick in for both teams in double overtime. Both teams had several open looks but were unable to finish.
“We didn’t use a lot of subs today,” Scritchfield said. “I went with what I thought were the strongest players on the field. I thought that was what we needed to do, keep our strongest girls on the field.”
Still tied after two overtimes, the game went into a shootout.
After Calvary’s first shot was saved, Amanda Sweeney scored for Grace.
The Eagles missed their second shot off the crossbar and the Knights capitalized when Elise Barnhart found the top left corner.
“With us missing the first two shots, that kinda put us in a hole,” Scritchfield said. “But I’m proud of them, they gave all they had.”
Allie Scritchfield scored for Calvary and Grace’s next shot missed high. After each goalie saved the next shot, Aiyana Yoder scored for the Eagles.
Baine responded by finding the top right corner to win the game for Grace.
Traci Michael started in goal for the Eagles and saved 14 shots.
“Traci’s an awesome goalie,” Coach Scritchfield said. “She’s always on her game.”
Anastasia Pinieski started in goal for the Knights and saved seven shots. Barnhart entered in the second half and saved six shots.
Both teams had 17 shots while Calvary had a 10-4 edge in corner kicks.
Grace advances to the conference championship on Monday against Shalom.
Calvary will play a consolation game on Monday against Cumberland Valley at Mercersburg Academy to end its season.
“It’s always fun playing them,” Scritchfield said. “It’ll be good to go out with a win and send our seniors out with a good win.”
