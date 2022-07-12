POTOMAC PARK — Grantsville SAL scored five runs in the second inning and added six more from the fourth through seventh as Rob Deatlehouser pitched a complete-game in leading SAL to a 11-4 victory in Game 1 of the Hot Stove League championship series Monday at the Hot Stove Complex.
Grantsville, led by Cole Faulk and Dawson Tice, finished with 10 hits and committed only one error. Both Faulk and Tice had two hits with Faulk scoring three runs and Tice two.
Deatlehouser struck out nine with a walk while allowing only four hits, two coming from Rush’s Nick Riley who went 2 for 3 and scored twice.
SAL added a run in the fourth, scored two in the sixth and added three in the seventh.
Rush Service’s runs came in the fourth and sixth innings when it scored twice in both innings.
Game 2 of the best of three series is tonight at the Hot Stove Complex at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.