POTOMAC PARK — Clinging to a 3-2 lead over Rush Services in the bottom of the sixth, Grantsville SAL needed Landon Yoder to rise to the occasion.
The right-handed reliever faced a bases-loaded jam with just one out, but Yoder recorded the second out with a clutch three-pitch punch out, and he stranded all three runners after tossing a pop-up to himself on the pitcher’s mound to preserve the Grantsville lead.
Grantsville tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh, and it retired Rush in order in the bottom half to win 5-2 on Friday night to take the 2022 Hot Stove baseball league championship.
“That was what he does, he’s done that since he was eight playing little league,” Grantsville head coach Jimmy Yoder said of Landon Yoder. “He loves that moment. The pressure situation, he’s always stepped up for us. He has a lot of confidence with his teammates behind him.
“We have a really good group, and they were really focused from day one.”
Friday’s matchup was the decisive Game 3 of the title series. Grantsville won Game 1 11-4 on Monday, and Rush took the second 7-6 on Wednesday night.
Grantsville was the runner-up of the last two Hot Stove championship series, but coach Yoder’s group finally got it done in 2022 in an all-Garrett County series.
Both teams finished the season 18-2, and nobody outside Garrett County beat either club. The future is bright for Phil Carr and Northern High School baseball.
“We have a very good little league system, instilling the fundamentals, and that’s something we preach,” coach Yoder said. “The fundamentals are going to take you where you want to go.”
In the final game, Grantsville’s pitching duo of Rob Deatelhauser and Yoder held Rush to just three base hits all night and struck out 11 batters.
Deatelhauser, Grantsville’s left-handed starting pitcher, allowed one earned run on two hits, struck out seven and walked one in three innings pitched. Yoder recorded the win, allowing one run over the final four frames with four Ks and three walks.
More importantly, Grantsville made zero errors in the field to make sure Rush base runners were at a premium.
“We knew coming into the year we were going to struggle with the bats, but we had really good pitching and we had solid defense,” coach Yoder said. “We put up five runs on a phenomenal team.”
Cole Folk led the Grantsville offense with a 2 for 3 night with a double and three runs scored. Yoder was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Wyatt Hull was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Austin Ross drove in a run on a single.
Folk started the game with a lead-off double down the left-field line. Two pitches later, Yoder scored him when his grounder to third took a bad hop over third baseman Luke Ross for an RBI single.
Yoder moved to second on the throw to the plate, Devin McKenzie made a productive out to move him to third and Hull shot an RBI liner up the middle to make it 2-0 Grantsville after just half an inning.
Rush Services pushed its first run across in the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Hunter Livengood. They evened the score in the fourth when Liam Stewart touched home plate on a two-out wild pitch.
Stewart pitched a solid game in relief for Rush, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with two Ks and two walks over the final three innings pitched.
Folk started the fifth inning with a single, moved to second on an outfield error and swiped third. Yoder knocked him in with a single to make it 3-2 Grantsville.
After Yoder got out his jam on the mound in the sixth, Grantsville rode the momentum to add a pair of insurance runs in the seventh, benefitting from four errors by Rush Services to make it 5-2. Ross pushed one across on an infield single, and another scampered home on a throwing error on the same play.
Ross, Livengood and Caleb Hinebaugh recorded Rush’s three base hits. Nick Riley got the start for Rush.
In Game 1 Monday, Deatelhauser pitched a complete game, striking out nine, to lead Grantsville SAL to an 11-4 victory.
Folk and Dawson Tice notched two hits apiece, with Folk scoring three runs and Tice two for Grantsville. Deatelhauser walked one and allowed just four hits, and Riley accounted for two of them.
In the second game, Rush evened up the series thanks to the bat of Wally Brands — who tripled twice and drove in a trio of runs. Brands also turned a crucial double play in the sixth inning to allow Rush to hold on, 7-6.
Stewart went 2 for 3 and Hinebaugh tripled for Rush. Ross was the winning pitcher.
Grantsville’s Devin McKenzie went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Hull was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Folk ended the second affair 2 for 3 at the dish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.