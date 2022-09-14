CUMBERLAND — One of the great fall traditions in our region is the Great Allegany Run, which is now in its 40th year. This event is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, and continues to attract runners of all ages from throughout the region.
Proceeds benefit Allegany County Habitat for Humanity.
Runners in the first race in 1981 began in Mount Savage and ran along Route 36 to National Highway and then to the newly constructed Country Club Mall. Several years later, the route was adjusted so that the runners finished in downtown Cumberland.
The Great Allegany Run traditionally draws a lot of runners from out of town since it uses a fast, slightly downhill course and serves as a great training race for upcoming marathons. It has also long been a favorite of local runners as it is one of the best opportunities to set personal best times.
“This run would not be possible without the cooperation of the many individuals and local organizations that help with the logistics for the race and provide assistance along the route,” said race director Terri Lowery. “Although the run was originally developed as a fundraiser for leukemia research, the event has supported a variety of local nonprofits over the years. Since 2016, the funds raised support Allegany County Habitat for Humanity, which is nearing completion of its fifth house in the area.”
The 15K race begins at 8 a.m. at Mason’s Lodge in Mount Savage and ends on Centre Street on the Downtown Cumberland Mall. A 5K race also begins at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Queen City Creamery. Transportation from Cumberland to the start line in Mount Savage will be provided free of charge.
Online registration is available at runsignup.com/RACE/MD/Cumberland/GreatAlleganyRun.
Registration will also be held at WheelzUp Adventures at 86 Baltimore Street in Cumberland from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 30, and on Oct. 1 from 6–7 a.m.
After the race, the awards ceremony will be held at Mezzo’s on Centre Street and runners will enjoy food, drinks and prize drawings.
