CUMBERLAND — After 12 years of renovations, Greenway Avenue Stadium is set to debut the upgrades during the Queen City Quad on Aug. 20.
The most-recent phase saw upgrades to the visitors bleachers and the addition of an eight-lane track. The stadium will debut the new features during Fort Hill’s annual preseason scrimmage showcase.
The most-recent phase also includes upgrades to the public walkways and storm water system. The renovations began in 2010 with updates to the home bleachers. The new track replaces an old seven-lane track.
“The history of the stadium is awesome,” said Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund committee member Della Cook. “It was built by the WPA (Works Progress Administration), all dug out by hand. If you’ve ever been by it, it’s a beautiful stadium. There have been so many kids who have gone through that stadium.”
The most-recent phase of renovations were funded by a $5 million pledge from the Allegany County Board of Education and the Allegany County government.
The BOE supplied $3.5 million while the county government pledged the remaining $1.5 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
This was part of a $30.5 billion initiative signed by President Joe Biden in March of 2021 intended address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses.
The stadium was built in 1936 and was originally named Fort Hill Stadium. The stadium name changed in 1987 and has remained the same ever since.
“It’s an important piece of local sports,” Cook said.
The Queen City Quad is an annual preseason showcase and scrimmage put on by Fort Hill. The three schools invited this year are Clarkson North, St. Frances and Queen Anne’s.
St. Frances is from Baltimore, Queen Anne’s hails from Centreville and Clarkson North is based in Ontario, Canada.
It will be an exhibition, as each of the four schools will compete in a round-robin style showcase. No official score will be kept since the purpose is to prepare the four teams for their upcoming seasons.
“Every child that has ever performed in anything at that stadium has wonderful memories.” Cook said. “Sports is an important part of the Cumberland landscape because little kids have their Super Bowl in there, we have soccer, we have band, we have track. It’ll be wonderful to have regional track meets.”
