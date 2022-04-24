CUMBERLAND — Chloe Greise tossed a no-hitter against Mountain Ridge to lead No. 4 Bishop Walsh to an 18-0 victory on Saturday.
The right-hander faced just one over the minimum in the five-inning no-no, allowing no hits and walking one with six strikeouts. The gem lowered Greise’s earned-run average to 0.94 in 74 1/3 innings pitched this year.
The victory avenged Bishop Walsh’s earlier loss to Mountain Ridge, when a rash of errors resulted in a 10-8 defeat on March 29. The Spartans made zero errors on Saturday, and the Miners made eight.
Bailee Greise struck a home run and doubled as part of her 3 for 4 day with five RBIs. Izzy Kendall went 3 for 4 with a double, Gigi Jessie hit safely twice and Jen Witt also doubled.
Delainie Iski pitched up the loss for Mountain Ridge.
The Spartans (11-3) host Fort Hill (5-5) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge (1-10) is at Catoctin on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Northern 14 Mountain Ridge 1
CUMBERLAND — Northern slapped 14 hits, and the Huskies picked up their first win of the season with a rout of Mountain Ridge at Bishop Walsh on Saturday.
Madysen Gilpin and Lily Chambers, both freshmen, hit home runs for Northern. Chambers, Leah Brenneman, Emily Durst, Graci Maust and Madison Seese all doubled. Chambers picked up three hits, and Maust, Seese, Brenneman and Ada White hit safely twice each.
Jaianna Wickline, Lexi Saeler and Maddie Pressman singled for Mountain Ridge.
Northern (1-9) is at Meyersdale on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Bub Riggleman Tournament At Moorefield, W.Va. Hedgesville 13 No. 5 Moorefield 2
Moorefield fell to Hedgesville in the semifinals of the Bub Riggleman Tournament on Saturday.
Hedgesville, which would go on to fall to Washington in the title game, exploded for 15 base hits in four at-bats, plating a combined 11 runs in the third and fourth innings to win via the run rule.
Elizabeth Myers led Hedgesville with three hits, and Shaleigh Darlington, Olivia Cooper and Morgan Gutterage notched two base knocks apiece.
McKenna Crites paced Moorefield’s line-up with a 2 for 3 day. Sterling Kump and Emily Kuykendall also hit safely.
Moorefield (10-11) won its first game of the elimination bracket earlier Saturday, 10-4, over Pendleton County. Kump was a single away from the cycle, homering, tripling and doubling to go along with four RBIs and three runs scored. Crites also hit safely twice.
Amber Williams picked up the win in the circle, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Ally Vance was tabbed with the loss for Pendleton County.
Moorefield is at Hardy County rival East Hardy (9-8) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Berkeley Springs 9 Frankfort 1
Frankfort lost its first game of the elimination bracket, as a seven-run third inning in favor of Berkeley Springs doomed the Falcons on Saturday.
Emily Schultz picked up the win for the Indians in the circle, as she surrendered just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings pitched.
Adison doubled to lead Frankfort. Avery Noel picked up the loss.
Frankfort (6-11) hosts county rival Keyser (24-3) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
