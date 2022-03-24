CUMBERLAND — Griffin Madden tossed a three-hitter, drove in four runs at the dish and Allegany took advantage of nearly every Northern mistake as the Campers trounced the Huskies, 13-1, in five innings on Thursday.
Madden, a junior verbally committed to James Madison, went the distance on the mound, issuing zero free passes and striking out nearly half of the batters he faced, recording nine punchouts to 19 batters. He retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced.
“Griffin is full of baseball ability,” Allegany first-year head coach Jon Irons said. “He plays a ton of baseball. Our focus with Griffin this early in the season has been mental approach to baseball, being efficient, pitching with a pitch count and doing those things that are going to help us win games consistently throughout the year. His approach at the plate has gotten a lot better. His approach on the mound has gotten a lot better just in the short time we’ve been working. I’m proud of him. I think he took what we’ve been preaching the past few weeks and taken it out on the field and did a really nice job.”
Staked to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second and the bases loaded as he stepped up to the dish, Griffin Madden helped his own cause with a three-run triple to the wall in right-center to blow the game wide open.
The next batter, Alex Kennell, laced an RBI single back up the middle for a 6-1 Allegany lead.
After Madden retired the Huskies in order in the third, the junior fireballer again helped his own cause at the plate with an RBI single with the bases loaded for a 7-1 lead.
The Campers doubled their lead in the fourth to 12 with RBI singles by Josef Sneathen and Caden Long, followed by a two-run single from Darian Bauer and a two-run double by Kennell for a 13-1 advantage after four.
With the run-rule set to be in effect, Madden had a 1-2-3 inning on the bump in the fifth to end the game and move the Campers to 2-0.
It was Allegany’s first regular-season game at the new field on the campus of Allegany High School.
“It’s exciting,” Irons said. “It was pretty cool. We got to have a scrimmage here, so that was kind of a feeling-out process, but today we broke her in. It’s going to be a beautiful setting for a baseball game. We beat the rain, which was good, and the kids like playing here. They’ve started to take ownership of it. They’re proud of it and we’ve been working hard on it every day trying to get it ready. The board of ed has done a great job. I can’t thank those guys enough for getting us a field here and putting the money into it they have.”
The Campers outhit the Huskies, 12-3, and only had one error to Northern’s four.
“I thought we played well,” said Irons. “I thought we had a good approach to the game. We’ve been trying to teach them to be aggressive, not only in the batters box but on the mound. We like to attack hitters and I thought we did that well today. Griffin did a great job. And, of course, we got some timely hitting, which is coming around. We had a nice game at Berkeley Springs, but we left 15 guys on base, and I still feel like we left too many guys on base today. But we punched enough in to do the job, so I was happy with that.”
Northern’s defensive performance was uncharacteristic of head coach Phil Carr’s usual squad, though it is a young lineup with still plenty of games to go.
“You’ve got to catch the ball,” Carr said. “They had two runs in the first inning, those two shouldn’t have happened. Of course, they didn’t catch the fly ball and we scored after that. It could’ve easily been 0-0 going to the second inning.”
The Campers struck first in the opening frame when a two-out error extended the inning, allowing Bryce Madden to single up the middle to drive in Bauer from third. Jacob McClay followed up by reaching on another Northern error in the infield, allowing Kennell to score from second.
Northern’s lone run came in the top of the second following an Allegany error, with Myles Uphold getting redemption for his two errors in the field with an RBI single to cut the Northern deficit in half.
“Myles is probably one of our better defenders, and to have two errors in the first inning kind of deflated us a little bit,” Carr said. “But I just said that it’s a learning experience for us that he didn’t quit playing. He came through with a base hit, makes it 2-1. I told them that’s what I expect, not to stick your head up your tail and not keep playing and strike out two or three times.”
Northern (1-1) plays East Hardy on Saturday at noon.
“Work to do, get better,” said Carr. “I told the kids since we played Tuesday at Hancock, we’ve got to make extraordinary plays against (Allegany). We have to keep pace offensively with them and stay close, which we didn’t do a good job of that and that’s credit to Madden. We can’t give them extra outs, and we gave them five or six extra outs today. I think we had five or six errors. That combination doesn’t win you too many games.”
Allegany travels to Petersburg today at 4:30 p.m.
“I talked to them before the game about Northern,” Irons said. “Northern, of course, is always a tough matchup. I talked about how they feed off your mistakes. I told them before the game that’s the team we want to be. We want to feed off any mistakes they make. And you saw, when we made that mistake out in right field, they capitalized and scored a run. If you slip up, if you don’t make a play, they’re going to get ya. And I told them we want to be that team too. We don’t want to just be cautious of them being that team, we want to be that team. I thought we did that pretty well today.”
