SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Larae Grove exploded for a game-high 29 points, and Frankfort shut down Moorefield on the defensive end to win 62-37 on Monday night.
Frankfort held Moorefield to just 9 of 41 from the field, and the Yellow Jackets made just 16 of 37 free throws.
Grove, meanwhile, nearly outscored Moorefield by herself, making eight field goals — two from beyond the arc — and 10 of 14 tries from the charity stripe.
Frankfort jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter. Moorefield trimmed the margin to 27-23 at the half, but the Falcons outscored the Yellow Jackets, 19-8, in the third period to pull away for good.
Avery Noel joined Grove in double figures with 10 points, and Lara Bittinger and Arin Lease added six apiece.
Cici Kump and Sterling Kump topped Moorefield with 10 points each.
Frankfort (10-11) hosts No. 4 Keyser on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield (6-12) hosted East Hardy today and is at Pendleton County on Saturday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.