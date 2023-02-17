SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Larae Grove scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the first half of Frankfort's 44-40 upset home win over No. 4 Keyser on Thursday night.
The Falcons (11-11, 7-3 Potomac Valley Conference) overcame a first quarter deficit and held off a fourth quarter comeback to pull the upset.
"When we lost our last game, we wanted to win the next two," Frankfort head coach Steve Willison said. "We made it a real short goal, and we accomplished that. That was a good bump for us to get into sections."
The Golden Tornado (12-10, 6-4 PVC) trailed by nine after three quarters and got within one point in the final two minutes.
"Another close game, rivalry game," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "We asked them to fight, scratch and claw and they did. It was a rollercoaster tonight, you get up big, you get down big second half. Typical Keyser, anytime we're down, don't leave the gym because we're coming back. Might not win, but we're coming back every time."
Before the game, Grove, Lara Bittinger and Arin Lease were recognized by Frankfort on Senior Night.
"They're leaders, they want to win," Willison said. "They get upset when they lose, they're very competitive."
Keyser opened the game on a 10-3 run led by Maddie Harvey. She scored five points and added an assist and a steal. In the final 2:50 of the first quarter, Frankfort went on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 12.
The Falcons scored six unanswered to open the second quarter. Grove made back-to-back layups and hit a 3-pointer to give Frankfort a 21-13 lead.
"You can say it's her offense but she's picked it up a level," Willison said. "If she could've played like this all year, she could've been a player of the year. But it's late, now she's starting to pick it up. That's all I care about."
The Tornado did not make a field goal in the second quarter and were held to three points. Grove scored seven in the quarter and helped the Falcons take a 25-15 lead into halftime.
Grove had 17 points in the first half while no other Falcon had more than two.
"In the last three or four games, she's picked it up a notch," Willison said. "She's become that player that you've gotta be scared of."
The scoring slowed down in the third quarter for Frankfort as the Falcons were held to eight points, their lowest scoring quarter of the game.
"We made a mistake as coaches, we tried to slow it down a little bit," Willison said. "We should've kept the pedal on. We were taking bad shots but it worked out in the end."
Keyser scored nine points in the quarter led by Kiya Kesner with seven.
"If she can shoot the ball halfway decent, we got a really good chance in the playoffs," Blowe said.
Down 33-24 after three, the Tornado began to come back. It's been a common theme for Keyser this season.
They've had several games including their prior one vs. Petersburg where they started slow and rallied to come back in the second half. It's something that Blowe has mentioned several times throughout the season.
"When you figure it out, I'll pay big money for that," Blowe said of what prevents Keyser from playing a complete game. "I don't know, we've had one game we put together against Pendleton and about three-and-half quarters together. Other than that, we're a two- or two-and-half quarter kinda team."
Turnovers have also been an issue, after committing 22 against the Vikings they had 25 on Thursday.
"I don't know how we win a game, I really don't," Blowe said. "Being shorthanded, to make that many turnovers, to miss as many free throws, to have a chance to tie the game speaks volumes to the girls we have."
The Tornado went on a 9-3 run and cut their deficit to 36-33 with 3:53 left. Maddie Harvey hit a 3-pointer off an Averi Everline assist to make it a one-point game with 2:07 left.
"Our press, we tried to tempo a little bit," Blowe said of what sparked the comeback. "Larae's tough, when you gotta sell out to stop someone on the other team, it really leaves the other girls space to work with. We left them open and they didn't make them."
Within a few seconds, Grove hit a jumper and Avery Noel came up with a steal and drew a foul. It pushed Frankfort's lead to five.
Everline hit another 3-pointer to cut it to two points, but the Falcons drained at least 10 seconds off the clock before getting fouled. Frankfort made three late free throws to seal the win.
Grove made all four of her free throws and added three assists and three steals.
Keyser's Kesner scored 19 points with four 3-pointers.
"To come on the road in a hostile environment in your first time here, and you put up 19 points against a quality team, that's tough," Blowe said of Kesner.
The Falcons completed a regular-season sweep over the Tornado after winning the first game 47-44 on Jan. 27.
"It's just as intense as any rivalry, any school you go to," Willison said. "It doesn't matter if you're two teams that aren't having the greatest season. People come out to see it because they wanna cheer for the home team."
Up next for both are the sectional playoffs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs in Class AAA while Class AA Frankfort plays Moorefield at Petersburg.
"We beat them by 25 on Monday, they beat us the first game of the season," Willison said. "They have the potential to beat us. We're gonna do our best to play good defense. We're not worried about our offense. As long as we play defense, I think we'll be ok."
