MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Larae Grove exploded for 28 points to help Frankfort down Trinity Christian, 60-52, on Friday night.
The Falcons trailed 31-26 at halftime before taking a 44-42 edge into the fourth quarter and controlling the decider by a 16-10 margin. Arin Lease joined Grove in double figures with 15 points and Avery Noel scored seven.
Jenna Barnett topped Trinity with 24 points, drilling a trio of 3-pointers to match Grove for a game-high total. Sucora Brown added nine points, and Abigail Fisher chipped in eight.
Frankfort (6-8) hosts Fort Hill (4-6) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.