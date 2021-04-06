HAGERSTOWN — Allegany College scored two runs in the sixth inning, but that would be as close as it would get in a 11-2 single game loss at Hagerstown on Monday afternoon.
The Hawks (21-6) staked themselves to a 2-0 lead in the first on Andrew Mathias’ two-run home run and Nick Popageorge belted a three-run double in their four-run third inning.
After the Trojans closed to 6-2 on Jason Altuve’s two-run base hit, scoring Andrew Butts who doubled, Hagerstown answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and put the game away with a three-run eighth. Chanse Phillips had two hits, a double and a single, as the Hawks finished with eight overall.
Ryan Delorbe and a pair of relievers limited the Trojans to five hits.
Allegany (10-11) visits Westmoreland today for a noon doubleheader.
On Saturday, the Trojans split a pair at home against CCBC Dundalk, winning the second game 6-5 after dropping the opener 10-4.
In their victory, the Trojans scored four runs in the first inning and two in the fifth to retake the lead at 6-4 after Dundalk tied it at 4-all.
Tom Fogle (3-2), who took the loss against Hagerstown, pitched the final three innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits, an earned run and struck out three with a walk.
The defense stood out early as the Trojans turned three double plays, one in each of the first three innings.
Offensively, Wyatt Lepley led the Trojans with a double and a single with two RBIs. JT Stevenson went 2 for 2 with a double and Gage Shaffer doubled and had two RBIs.
The Lions’ Jake Brack had two singles in three at bats, Kyle Hansel had two hits and Chaney Skeans doubled and had an RBI.
In the opener, even though both teams finished with eight hits, Dundalk rode a seven-run second inning to its 10-4 victory.
Nate Griffin went the distance, striking out five with four earned runs, to get the win. JR Luttrell (1-3) took the loss.
Dundalk’s Nick White had a bases-loaded clearing double and Doyle McNew doubled in two runs. The Trojans’ Matthew Gonzalez tripled and scored and Gage Shaffer doubled and scored.
