CUMBERLAND — A pitcher's duel was commencing through six innings. Then came the seventh, where Hagerstown erupted for seven runs on its way to a 10-4 victory over host Allegany College Tuesday afternoon at The Rock.
The Hawks ended up with 17 hits to the Trojans nine, led by Chanse Phillips three singles and a triple with three RBIs.
Nick Papageorge had a two-run home run in the seventh inning to go along with three bases-empty base hits.
Brendan Brady and Gage Shaffer led the Trojans, who took a 2-0 lead after the first inning and tied it 3-3 with a run in the second, with two hits apiece. Both doubled and singled with Brady driving in a run. Noah Zimmerman had an RBI double, Justin Wobb tripled and Garrett Pullium doubled.
Hawks' starter Daniel Walter had eight strikeouts while John Carter, who came on in the sixth, got the win and struck out two.
Hagerstown (14-6), leading 8-3, added two runs in the eighth while Allegany scored once in the bottom of the same inning.
Both teams comitted two errors.
Allegany (7-7) will play three consecutive doubleheaders, the first two at home beginning on Friday against Westmoreland, Pennsylvania. On Saturday, it will host Lackawanna, Pennsylvania, before traveling to Winchester, Virginia, for a pair at Shenandoah University. All games will begin at noon.
