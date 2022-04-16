KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser returns a lot from a team that came one overtime period away from a miraculous state tournament run, but head coach Johnny Haines, Jr. will not be one of the returners.
Haines resigned earlier this month after his ninth season as Keyser’s head coach and 18th overall.
“I just wanted to relax and enjoy the family,” Haines said. “I also wanted to leave a good situation for the next coach. I think we’re going to have some success.”
In Haines’ final season, Keyser (7-18) scored a lopsided upset in the section semifinals, routing Hampshire, 58-35, on the road to get a game away from states.
However, the Tornado were tamed by Berkeley Springs, 60-55, in the sectional title game and by powerhouse Wheeling Central Catholic, 59-48, in OT in the co-region finals to close the door on a Cinderella run.
Haines, a 1998 Keyser graduate, was a starter on Keyser teams that went a combined 34-13 during his junior and senior seasons. An All-Area performer in football, Haines was an Ed Kelley Award finalist.
Haines — whose father, John Haines, was the principal and athletic director at Keyser when he was a student — said part of his decision to step away boils down to his desire to watch his kids from the sidelines.
“I have kids coming up, so I want out of the limelight and watch them grow up,” he said. “I might be around, but not in a major role.”
Keyser returns leading scorer Noah Broadwater (14.1 points per game), Mike Schell and Drew Matlick, an underclassman who came on late in the season, among others.
