CUMBERLAND — The Fort Hill and Allegany girls soccer teams came together to honor the legacy of Haley House before Homecoming on Saturday morning.
Haley, who played youth soccer with many of the players on the field Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium, was nine years old when she lost her battle with cancer in Oct. 2014.
She would’ve been a senior this year, and she likely would’ve been playing in the game.
“A lot of these folks were Haley’s classmates, they were close personal friends and family to us, especially when we were battling,” Haley’s father, Buddy House, said. “They volunteer for our foundation. They do things on their own that are in memory of her and to try and raise awareness for other kids like her.”
Her parents, Jennifer and Buddy House, were presented with gifts from both teams Saturday, and a letter from Carly Bennett, a senior at Fort Hill who was one of House’s close friends growing up, was read over the loudspeakers.
Matt Bernard, Haley’s soccer coach in LaVale, also participated in the ceremony.
In the spirit of coming together for something bigger than sports, both teams ditched their red and blue kits to wear green shirts — Haley’s favorite color — to honor her during the pre-game ceremony.
“It’s just a great opportunity to have the community come together for a family that lost somebody,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “It’s a special day for them. ... It’s a great opportunity for the kids to see that it’s more than a game. It’s about the family and the community.”
“I’m just glad that both teams came together as one to support the family,” Fort Hill head coach Dave Neff said. “It’s a rough day for them, it’s a rough day for some of the players and the spectators as well.”
Haley House was diagnosed on Jan. 2, 2013, with low grade glioma brain cancer and endured multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments in the two years following her diagnosis.
Despite Haley’s passing, the House family hasn’t forgotten the support the community gave it over those two long years.
Haley lives on in the form of The Holding Hands for Haley Foundation. The organization funds cancer research and helps families that are going through the same struggles with pediatric cancer as the House family did.
Haley’s foundation has helped three families so far this year and nine last year.
“We’re always looking to help local families,” said the foundation’s president Buddy House. “The hardest part is a family bringing it to someone’s attention that they need assistance.
“It does take a community to help battle something like that. I know when we were battling those things, the community came together to help support us, so we’re just trying to carry on that thought process.”
As is always the case in Homecoming, parents from Allegany and Fort Hill decorated the bleachers and fence at Greenway Avenue Stadium with red, blue and white.
One decoration stood out.
A sign listed the members of the Fort Hill senior class, and Haley’s name was front and center. She may not have recorded any stats in the game that followed, but she was on the field that day.
