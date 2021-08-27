MCHENRY — Garrett College head baseball coach Eric Hallenbeck announced that Northern Garrett High School’s Zach Hallenbeck and Allegany High School battery Eli Wallace and Matt Fuzie have signed letters of intent to play baseball for the Garrett College Lakers.
“It’s not every day you have the opportunity to coach your son in college. I am definitely looking forward to that,” remarked Hallenbeck, who also serves as co-athletic director at Garrett. “I am not just saying this because he is my son, but he’s our type of player. He is a team guy that works hard and gets after it.”
The elder Hallenbeck said he isn’t sure where Zach will end up playing.
“He will get an opportunity, just like everyone else, to show the coaching staff what he can do,” Hallenbeck added. “We are very much alike when it comes to having to earn certain things.”
He continued, “As a dad, I have always spoken about nothing is worth having unless you earn it. That won’t change here — if Zach is in the lineup it’s because he has earned it — and he wouldn’t want it any other way.”
“I chose Garrett because I liked what the program had to offer,” said Wallace. “I think it will be a great school for me to play baseball and also get a good education.”
“Eli had a great senior year,” said Eric Hallenbeck. “He shut out a Northern Garrett team that went 19-3 this year and one of those losses was against 1A state champ Catoctin. Eli throws three pitches for strikes and competes, which we love up here on the mountain. He will get every opportunity to make the rotation.”
In addition to furthering his education, Fuzie wanted to play for Coach Hallenbeck.
“I chose Garrett College to further my education at an excellent school and play baseball for a great coach in Coach Hallenbeck,” he noted.
“The first time I saw Matt was his freshman year in a playoff game against Northern at Allegany,” Hallenbeck said. “I think he had like three hits and nothing got by him behind the plate. I knew then I’d be recruiting him to come to Garrett. Matt can flat out hit and he is nails behind the plate.”
Zach Hallenbeck, Wallace and Fuzie will be joining the Garrett College Lakers baseball program this academic year, one that is coming off of back-to-back Region XX final four appearances having played the most games in the state of Maryland in 2021, finishing with a 29-23 record.
