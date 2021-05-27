CUMBERLAND — Northern won in all phases Wednesday, routing East Hardy, 14-4, in six innings at Holler Field at the Hot Stove Complex.
In a tune-up game for the Huskies’ clash with Allegany — the area’s other one-loss team, and their only loss of the season — Northern scored the game’s first eight runs to cruise to a win.
“It was good to finally get back on the field to shake some rust,” Huskies head coach Phil Carr said. “It had been a week since we last played.”
Northern outhit East Hardy, 9-4, and committed two fewer errors, 5-3.
On the mound, sophomore Ethan Sebold logged 4 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out two and walking one.
Things got nervy in the fifth after the Cougars plated four to cut their deficit in half at 8-4, but Zach Hallenbeck got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout. He then pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out two.
Hallenbeck walked it off in the bottom half on a two-run double, upping Northern’s advantage to 10 to secure the run-rule victory. He also slapped a pair of singles.
Jake Rush hit a triple and two singles, Wyatt Orner had two singles and three RBIs and Mason Brenneman tallied a run-scoring two-bagger.
For East Hardy, Dawson Price led the charge with a two-RBI double. Peyton Whetzel notched a ribbie on a single.
Northern is at Southern today at 4:30 p.m.
