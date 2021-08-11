MCHENRY — Eric Hallenbeck and Elizabeth Show — who both came to Garrett College 17 years ago — were recently appointed co-interim athletic directors for the 2021-22 academic year at Garrett College.
Hallenbeck, a McHenry resident, began his career at Garrett College in 2004 and has served as the men’s assistant director of athletics since 2019. He will continue as the head baseball coach for the Garrett Lakers and has won 379 games over 17 seasons. In addition to his coaching career at Garrett, he has an extensive history of coaching involvement in numerous activities and organizations.
“Liz and I both want every sport at Garrett College to be successful. Every year our goal is to bring in quality student-athletes and now we want to bring in more of them,” said Hallenbeck, who obtained his bachelor of science in health and physical education with a concentration in coaching and health fitness from Frostburg State University. “We aim to add sports and possibly facilities to help our student-athlete population grow.”
Since 2005, Show has worked in various capacities for Garrett College athletics — most recently as the women’s assistant athletic director. A resident of Confluence, Pennsylvania, she will also continue serving as head athletic trainer and the sports information director for the athletic department.
“In my new role, my main focus will be to grow the women’s athletic programs, while maintaining diversity and inclusivity for all sports,” noted Show, who earned a master of science in sports medicine from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor of science in athletic training from Waynesburg College.
Not only are Hallenbeck and Show looking forward to the start of the 2021-22 athletic season — they have their own goals and a combined vision for the future.
“I am excited about the growth of our athletic department and enrollment of student-athletes,” Show said. “In the future, I hope to see our athletic programs thriving with the ability to offer more choices of sport and further development of our athletic facilities.”
“I’m most looking forward to possibly getting back to some normalcy — volleyball matches, basketball tournaments, baseball scrimmages, wrestling matches, and spectators coming to the games,” added Hallenbeck. “While we aren’t quite sure what that may look like, we’ve navigated through this past year with COVID-19 and we’ve proven we can handle anything.”
“Our mission is to offer athletic programs that will enrich the lives of student-athletes academically and athletically,” said Show. “The addition of new staff members will aid our athletic programs, especially in the areas of volleyball and softball.”
John Chambers, who will be entering his fourth season as the founding coach of GC’s wrestling program, will take on additional duties as assistant athletic director.
Former men’s basketball player, JT Lewis, will return for his fifth season as head women’s basketball coach.
Dr. Dale Luy returns as head men’s and women’s cross country coach. Luy, who has over 40 years of cross country and track and field coaching experience, helped restart the cross country program in 2019. He also teaches sport management at GC.
Assistant athletic trainer Britta Lais will begin her second year after providing outstanding support to student-athletes during a 2020-21 athletic year made very challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited for the future of Garrett College athletics. I have full faith and confidence in Eric and Liz to lead us in this next phase of the athletic department,” remarked Kerns. “I know they will give all of our athletic programs the attention they deserve and our student-athletes will benefit from their efforts.”
With Dennis Gibson’s recent retirement, the College will begin an immediate search for an interim coach for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, with plans to have a full-time coach hired by next spring.
