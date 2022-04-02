SHORT GAP, W.Va. — It comes as no surprise after leading the area in scoring and garnering a reputation as one of its best defenders, Frankfort point guard Halley Smith was voted Area Player of the Year by the area’s head coaches.
Fourteen coaches from Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties returned ballots and 10 of 14 selected Smith as the top player.
Sydney Snyder of Mountain Ridge received two votes, and Carly Bennett of Fort Hill and Bethany Carrington of Calvary received the other two. Coaches were not permitted to select their own players.
“I was really honored to receive that,” the senior said. “It’s definitely something that I’m proud of, and I’m proud to represent my school as well.
“I’d like to thank all my coaches for their continued support. Even though we had a coaching change, there is still support from all sides. And all my teammates, they’re always there for me, and I hope I was always there for them.”
Smith — who averaged 19.9 points and 4.3 steals a game, both area-best marks, and was named Class AA first-team All-State — is the fifth consecutive winner from Frankfort, which is a record.
“I really believe she was the best player in the area,” Falcons head coach Steve Willison said. “I really thought she had an overall package that a lot of players didn’t have. She can do a little bit of everything. Her defensive side is just as strong as her offensive side.
“She always had the ball in her hands, so she could control things. Whenever things got rough, I could depend on her to get things started. She kept us in games because she didn’t fall apart as a player. Players did follow her.”
Marié Perdew won last year, Makenna Douthitt before her and Abby Beeman won two straight in 2018-19. The previous record was held by Southern, which took four straight from 2014-17 (Alicia Roth, ‘14, Lauren Francillon, ‘15-’16, and Kamrin Weimer, ‘17).
“It’s pretty special, we’ve always had a pretty strong girls basketball program here,” Smith said of Frankfort. “I hope it can continue for the next couple of years, and the girls coming up have that potential to keep it going.”
It wasn’t an easy season for Frankfort or Smith, as Perdew, the reigning Player of the Year, suffered a season-ending knee injury after just one half of one game.
Smith, who was more known for her defensive and distributing exploits during the early stages of her career, was thrust into the role of Frankfort’s leading scorer.
“It was something I had to figure out,” She said. “I wasn’t used to being the scorer on the team and figuring out how to deal with the pressure. Figure out, if they do shut me down, how I can use my teammates and help my team in a different way?”
The senior responded to propel Frankfort to a 7-0 start; however, the injury bug struck the Falcons once again, as Larae Grove (who was their second-leading scorer at 13 points a game) went down with an ankle injury.
With Grove and Perdew out of the line-up against Petersburg, which was voted Area Champions on Monday, Smith scored 25 points to lead Frankfort over its sectional rivals, 44-37, on Feb. 8.
When Grove’s injury started to heal, Smith rolled her ankle with seconds left in a game at Allegany on Feb. 18, just one week before the sectional finals.
Still, the noticeably hobbled Smith battled to score 20 points in a gritty double-overtime defeat to Petersburg. Despite the setback, Frankfort crushed Trinity, 58-35, in the co-region finals to get back to the Class AA state tournament for the second year in a row.
While Willison made sure to not discredit what Perdew would’ve brought to the team — she averaged 25.6 points a game last year — he said that if Smith had gone down at the start of the year instead, then it would’ve been devastating to lose their primary ball-handler and distributor.
“We had a tough season with injuries,” the first-year head coach said. “If she was the one that went down early in the season, we would have had a tough time losing our point guard.
“It’s a whole different skill than being able to shoot the ball or score inside. Being able to run the offense is not something you can replace. ... If we lost Halley, I’m not sure we could’ve gotten the ball over half court in certain situations.”
Still, for Smith, it all comes back to defense. When Frankfort went 23-2 two seasons ago, the then-sophomore was more of a defensive specialist on a team that came up just short of states.
In one shining example against Fairmont Senior in the co-region finals that year, the tenacious Smith held highly-touted guard Marley Washenitz, who recently committed to Pittsburgh, to just three points.
For reference, Washenitz averaged more than 29 points a game this season, repeating as the Mary Ostrowski Award winner given to West Virginia’s best girls basketball player.
“Defense has definitely been where my heart’s been all four years,” Smith said. “That was my strong suit as a freshman, and it grew all four years. I can show my aggression more on defense, and my love for the sport.
“Defense you have to play with heart, and if you don’t, you’re not going to have that drive to be successful.”
On both ends of the hardwood, Smith’s speed was her best attribute.
Willison said that although his point guard’s side-to-side skill with the ball wasn’t exceptional, her first step, being able to push the ball out in front and accelerate, was something nobody else in the area could bring to the table.
“I think that’s a soccer skill, she would just throw the ball out and go,” Willison said of Smith, who was also named All-Area second team in soccer on Friday. “If she could get you to hesitate for one second, she would beat you.
“And she could keep her dribble at top speed. Once she got to full speed, she wasn’t bobbling the ball.”
No opposing coach knows the impact Smith brings to the floor better than Petersburg coach Jon Webster, whose teams have faced the senior 10 times over the past three years, four of which came in the postseason.
Suffice to say, Webster likely isn’t too sad to see her graduate.
“Halley is a really tough kid,” Webster said. “She’s definitely one of those players that when you go against her, no lead is safe. She’s going to do whatever it takes to give her team a chance to win. ... She’s a tough kid, a tough player.
“Her speed and her aggressiveness are a couple of things that really set her apart from everything else. You can tell she really improved from last year.”
Smith comes from basketball roots, as her mother, Debra Smith, played at West Virginia from 1992-95.
Then Debra Blazek, the guard was an All-State performer at Bellaire (Ohio), scoring 1,099 points, and she averaged 5.4 points a game in four years as a Mountaineer.
Before growing into the Area Player of the Year, Halley Smith didn’t take interest in basketball until the sixth grade.
“I knew, she’d support me in anything I’d do,” Smith said of her mother, “but she was probably happy I took an interest.
“I had someone who knew what they were talking about when I needed advice. ... Her support has been great every year.”
Smith is still undecided on whether she’ll follow in her mother’s footsteps and play in college, she said. She wasn’t planning on continuing to play earlier this season, but the time off from the court has made her realize how much she loves the sport.
She plans to major in microbiology or biomedical laboratory sciences.
