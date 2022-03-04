Frankfort guard Halley Smith was awarded the Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year on Friday.
Keyser, who is 17-7 and advanced to its first West Virginia state tournament since 2014 earlier this week, was named conference champs, and Tornado head coach Josh Blowe won Coach of the Year.
Smith, a senior, headlines the Division 1 team, carrying an area-best 20.2 points per game average and 4.3 steals a night. Frankfort teammates Larae Grove, who averages 13.2 points and 3.3 assists a night, and Arin Lease, who averages 8.7 points and 6.2 boards a contest, joined Smith on the squad. Grove and Lease are juniors.
Hampshire logged three players who averaged double-digit scoring to the regular season, and they all appeared on the team. They are sophomore Izzy Blomquist (13.2 points a night), junior Hannah Ault (11.2) and junior Liz Pryor (10.1).
Despite being named the conference’s top team, Keyser garnered just two picks. Maddy Broadwater and Alexa Shoemaker slotted on the squad in the their final seasons. Broadwater averaged 10 points, and Shoemaker scored at a 9.5 points per game clip during the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.