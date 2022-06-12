SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frankfort's Halley Smith sunk a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give North a 60-59 win in the North-South game at the South Charleston Community Center on Friday night.
Down by two, Skyler Bosley (Parkersburg South) drove to the hoop in the waning second, but when the defense collapsed on her, she found a wide-open Smith. The Area's Player of the Year and a West Liberty signee drilled the game-winner from beyond the arc.
Smith finished will 11 points and Bosley ended with 17. On the South side, Woodrow Wilson's Olivia Ziolkowski, a Marshall signee, tallied a game-high 19.
It was the first North-South girls game since 2005.
In the boys nightcap, South toppled North in a high-scoring affair, 126-22.
Josiah Davis, a West Virginia commit that plays at Teays Valley Christian, led South with 25 points. Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland) poured in a game-high 30.
