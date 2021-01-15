SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Bishop Walsh had a 19-1 run that carried over from the first quarter into the final two minutes of the second quarter, but the Spartans struggled to knock down shots from the floor in the second half as they fell, 62-52, to Hamilton Heights on Friday afternoon in The St. James National Interscholastic Basketball Conference Invitational.
Hamilton Heights had the three-ball working early on, as Yerald Mieses knocked down three shots from beyond the arc to trade punches with the Spartans — Mady Traore hit a 3-pointer from the right corner following Mieses’ first three, Traore later received a pass as BW broke through the Hawks’ full-court press and laid it in with a foul, knocking down a free throw, and Ismail Habib hit a pull-up jumper from the foul line to put BW ahead 12-11.
Hamilton Heights responded with back-to-back three-pointers by Felix Okpara to give the Hawks a five-point lead.
From there, Bishop Walsh took over as Miller knocked down the back end of a pair of free throws, Ryan Prather nailed a three-ball off the bench and Traore made a free throw with 10.2 seconds left in the opening period to tie the game at 17-all.
The Spartans continued firing coming out in the second quarter, with Prather knocking down a long-distance shot from the right elbow and Jordan Rayford made a free throw for a 9-0 run and 21-17 lead before Okpara made a free throw to end the Hawks’ drought.
BW’s next outburst was 10 points worth, as Nestor Dyachok forced a turnover and hit Habib on the break for an easy layin. After another defensive stop, Prather found Dyachok at the top of the arc for a three-pointer and Habib played a give-and-go with Rayford before Rayford found Habib for a wide-open three to force a Hamilton Heights timeout at 3:11.
Miller hit a layin just before the 2:00 mark to cap the run and put the Spartans out in front 31-18, their largest lead of the game.
The Hawks were able to open the lid on the rim and knocked down a pair of field goals over the final two minutes, as Bishop Walsh led 33-22 at halftime.
The Spartans shot 50% from the floor (12 of 24) in the opening 16 minutes, including 5 of 12 from three-point land and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line. They limited Hamilton Heights to 8 of 26 from the floor, including 2 of 11 in the second quarter.
BW got a basket from Roberts coming out of the break but Hamilton Heights followed up with a 5-0 run to get within single digits.
Miller then had the ball at the left elbow and called for Traore to come out to set up a screen, but Miller took advantage of the defender chasing Traore out of the key, as the Rutgers commit drove the lane and found a wide-open Roberts in the right corner for a 3-pointer and a 38-27 lead.
The Hawks started knocking down shots, but BW kept answering until the well started to run dry late in the third. Facing a nine-point deficit, 42-33, Hamilton Heights closed out the frame on a 6-2 run as the Spartans led 44-39 at the end of the third.
The Hawks went on a 4-0 run in the opening minute of the fourth, where Bishop Walsh ultimately shot 2 of 12 from the field, 1 of 8 from three and 3 of 7 from the foul line.
Dyachok caught a pass at the top of the arc and knocked down a three-pointer as he was fouled on the attempt, but the free throw hit the back iron as BW’s lead stood at 47-43 with 6:02 remaining.
The Hawks responded with a three from Camden Andrews and Okpara slammed it home with just under five minutes left to give Hamilton Heights its first lead since late in the opening period — it led the rest of the way.
After a traditional three-point play from Okpara, Miller knocked down a free-throw to stop the run, but the Hawks went on another 5-0 run to extend its lead to 56-48 and keep Bishop Walsh at bay the rest of the way.
Mieses led Hamilton Heights with 21 points and Okpara added 14. Farrell had 10 points, all of which came in the second half to pace the Hawks. Okpara had a double-double with 11 rebounds and JaMichael Stillwell fell just shy of a double-double with 12 boards and nine points.
The Spartans were led by Habib’s 11 points. Roberts and Dyachok added eight apiece and Traore tacked on seven. Miller finished with five points and a game-high eight assists.
Bishop Walsh (0-5) wraps up play in The St. James NIBC Invitational on Sunday, 1:30 p.m., against Legacy Early College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.