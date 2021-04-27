ROMNEY, W.Va. — Christian Hicks and Trevor Sardo had 13 points each for Hampshire, who used an 8-0 run in the second quarter and an 18-0 run in the third to solidify the victory, as the Trojans punched their ticket to the state basketball tournament for the first time in school history Tuesday night with a 52-41 win over North Marion in the Class AAA Region I co-final.
“It feels amazing," said Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire. "The big thing is for the last two years now, we've struggled at times, but it’s been growing pains. We learned a lot in different situations, and now we know how to handle those situations.
"It's just great to have these seniors in those moments, weathering through storms. The veteran group has definitely helped a ton. The pressure of no Hampshire team has ever made it to the state tournament, knowing that was a little pressure. But they were still able to step up and come through and become part of history tonight.”
Hicks provided the early spark for the Trojans offensively, scoring their first seven points for a 7-2 lead.
“It was huge," Alkire said. "It’s crazy because they all have something different that they bring to the table. In years past, it was usually Keckley or Sardo, but this year I can’t put a finger on which guys are going to be the ones that step up. It's a good problem to have. He (Hicks) played well in the first quarter. It's just a different kid stepping up every time and tonight was his night.”
After a 7-0 run from the Huskies, Hampshire was inbounding the ball from underneath the North Marion basket — Hicks stepped out to the 3-point line, clearing the lane and allowing Sardo to rush in for an easy layup off the inbounds pass to tie it at 9-all.
Tariq Miller hit a 3-pointer to give the Huskies their second and final lead of the contest, 12-9, at the end of the first quarter.
On the Trojans' opening possession in the second, Zach Hill got his own rebound and got the putback to fall to get Hampshire within one.
After a stop, Drew Keckley gave the green and white the lead for good with a floater high off the glass and in.
Sardo knocked down the back end of a pair of free throws before nailing a 3-pointer from the left corner to send North Marion into a timeout with 5:28 to go.
Tobin ended the 8-0 run with a 3-ball coming out of the timeout, but Carter Smith responded with a three to put the Trojans ahead, 20-15 — they led 20-16 at halftime.
The teams traded baskets twice to open the second half before Preston Williams put the Huskies back to within four at 25-21.
But that was all the closer they'd get, as Sardo answered with a layup at 2:58 and Keckley grabbed the ball out of the hands of a North Marion player before finding Mikhi Anderson over the top for a fastbreak layin.
Damon Steinmetz made a pair of free throws at 2:01 before Hampshire hit back-to-back threes from Keckley and Sardo to force the Huskies to call a timeout with the score 37-21.
The break did nothing to end the run, as Hicks came up with a huge block from behind on the other end before Steinmetz found nothing but net from close range just as the clock ticked under a minute to go in the third.
Keckley and Sardo came up with steal-and-layups with 19 and 14 seconds left, respectively, to cap off the 18-0 run and give Hampshire a 22-point advantage at 43-21.
The Huskies made a free throw with 2.8 seconds remaining in the third to end the drought, but nothing was going to be enough to overcome Hampshire on Tuesday.
The Trojans outscored the Huskies 34-10 over the second and third quarters, dominating on both ends of the floor with lights-out shooting and full-court press defense.
"That’s been our backbone all year is our defense and our press," said Alkire. "It's what we've been preaching for years. It’s our foundation. In the second and third quarter, they had a combined 10 points, so that middle half of the game was huge.”
Keckley was the third Trojan in double figures, finishing with 10 points, as Steinmetz and Smith added six apiece. Hill and Anderson rounded out the scoring with two each.
Tobin led North Marion with 11 points, Williams added nine and Miller tacked on six.
Hampshire will have a week off before traveling to Charleston as the No. 8 seed in the eight-team field. The Trojans face a relative unknown in No. 1 Robert C. Byrd next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“None at all," Alkire said of his familiarity with RCB. "We know they’re a really good team. We’re going to sit here, take tomorrow off and not think about anything, but then get back to work in the film room.
"I usually tell these kids after a game that when their head hits the pillow tonight, it’s time to move on to the next game. But I told them they should enjoy this win for the next few days.”
