ROMNEY, W.Va. — Paced by a lopsided second quarter, Hampshire held off Petersburg to win by double digits at home on Saturday.
The Trojans, exiting the opening eight minutes maintaining just a 13-11 lead, blew the game open with a 20-5 second quarter. The halftime score stood at 33-16.
Petersburg made a third-quarter comeback to cut its deficit to seven going into the final frame, but Hampshire stymied the late surge to secure the win.
Trevor Sardo topped the Trojans with 14 points, followed by Drew Keckley with 13, Zach Hill with eight and Christian Hicks with seven.
The Vikings were led by Charlie Moomau and Jacob Hawk, who both contributed 10 points each. Slade Saville ended the action with six.
