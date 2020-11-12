ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire’s Renee Killough was voted the Potomac Valley Conference Division I volleyball Player of the Year on Thursday.
Frankfort and Hampshire each placed two on the six-member All-Conference Team.
Along with Killough, a middle hitter, teammate setter Lainee Selan was selected. Frankfort’s players were outside hitter Nia Smith and middle hitter Anna Shaffer.
Also selected to the team were Keyser’s Virginia Breedlove, an outside hitter, and Berkeley Springs’ Ally Morris, a setter.
All are seniors except for the Indians’ Morris, who is a junior.
Hampshire’s Megan Fuller was named the Coach of the Year and the Trojans were crowned team champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.