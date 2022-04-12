ROMNEY, W.Va. — JJ Charlton allowed five walks, threw four wild pitches, hit a batter and found himself in a 6-0 hole after two and a half innings.
He did, however, only allow four hits and had eight strikeouts as his Hampshire teammates got hot in the remaining four and a half innings to rally to defeat visiting fourth-ranked Keyser 8-6 Monday evening at Hampshire High School.
The Trojans finished with seven hits and were aided by three Tornado errors.
Hampshire scored three runs in the bottom of the third to halve the 6-0 deficit, added a run in the fourth and took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Charlton did the rest. Of his eight strikeouts, six came after the third inning with two beginning the seventh. The game-winning out came on a fly ball to left fielder Case Parsons.
Connor Wolford led the Trojans’ hitters with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Charlton and Austin Eglinger each doubled. Eglinger also had two RBIs and Colin Hott had one. Parsons and Brady Stump all had base hits.
Keyser’s Logan Rotruck accounted for four of the Tornado’s six runs. He scored twice and had two RBIs along with Konnor Bennett. Rotruck had the only extra base hit with a double.
Seth Healy started giving up four hits with five walks and two strikeouts in four innings. Evan Jenkins came on the fifth and took the loss, giving up three hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Keyser (4-3) hosts Frankfort on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. Hampshire (3-6) hosted Spring Mills Tuesday night.
No. 1 Allegany 17, Hancock 0
HANCOCK — No. 1 Allegany slapped 19 base hits, Bryce Madden and Demetri Bascelli combined for a one-hit shutout as the Campers romped Hancock on Monday.
Alex Kennell led the Alco offense with four hits and five RBIs. Darian Bauer was 3 for 5 with two ribbies, Madden hit safely three times, and Cayden Bratton and Griffin Madden tallied a pair of hits apiece.
Bauer, Bratton, Kennell and Madden each hit doubles.
On the mound, Bryce Madden allowed no runs on one hit with a walk and a K in three innings pitched. Bascelli tossed two scoreless on no hits, one walk and three strikeouts out of the bullpen.
Allegany (6-0) hosts No. 3 Northern (5-2) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northern 14, Fort Hill 0
ACCIDENT — Luke Ross pitched a gem, and Easton Rhoten launched a homer as Northern routed Fort Hill in five innings on Monday.
The Huskies exploded for 10 runs in the third, and that was more than enough for Ross, who tossed 4 2/3 scoreless, allowing no runs on three hits with six Ks and one free pass.
Rhoten and Chancey Ritchey tallied a pair of hits and three RBIs each. Ross also drove in three runs. One of Ritchey’s hits was a double.
Tyler Wilhelm, Shane Welsh and Anthony Burns accounted for the Sentinels’ three base hits. Welsh’s was a two-bagger.
Northern (5-2) is at No. 1 Allegany (6-0) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Petersburg 5, East Hardy 4
BAKER, W.Va. — Bumby Vanmeter drove in the winning run in the ninth to give Petersburg the win over East Hardy in an extra-inning thriller on Monday.
Petersburg took a 4-0 lead into the sixth inning, but the wheels started to come off for the Vikings on the mound, as they walked in four East Hardy runs.
The Cougars only hit safely once during the nine-inning contest.
Despite the near-collapse, Petersburg continued to fight, and Vanmeter came through in the ninth to help the Vikings gut out the win and improve to 3-6 on the season.
Vanmeter pitched a solid game on the mound, allowing four runs on just one hit with 13 strikeouts and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. Johnathan Mallow was the winning arm after tossing 3 1/3 scoreless frames to finish the game.
East Hardy got a quality start from Nate Smith, who allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in six innings pitched. Dawson Price allowed one run on three hits in relief.
Petersburg has a doubleheader at Pocahontas County on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. East Hardy (2-8) won at Tucker County, 15-3, on Tuesday and is at Tygarts Valley on Thursday for a doubleheader that starts at 4:30 p.m.
Moorefield 21, Tucker Co. 0
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Garrett Strickler had a four-hit day and tossed a shutout on the mound, as Moorefield dominated Tucker County in five innings on Monday.
Strickler allowed just one hit in five innings, striking out 11 and walking one on the bump.
Moorefield garnered 21 base hits and six batters had multi-hit games. In addition to Strickler, Guyan Kahangirwe, Tyson Arnold, and Alex Miller had three-hit days, and Coleman Mongold and Ryan McGregor had two hits each.
Moorefield (4-6) was at Tygarts Valley for a doubleheader on Tuesday, and the Yellow Jackets host Musselman on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Grace 5, Calvary 1
POTOMAC PARK — Jaedon Pederson’s and Colton Black’s pitching limited Calvary Christian to only three hits and Grace broke open a one-run game with three runs in the fifth inning to defeat the host Eagles Monday at Holler Field.
Pederson worked six innings, striking out 11 without any walks and Black relieved in the seventh with two strikeouts and no walks.
Calvary’s Noah Robinette pitched well in taking the loss, giving up seven hits while striking out 13.
The Eagles’ hits were all singles by Jessie Michael, Braden Rhodes and Robinette. Michael scored the lone run in the fourth inning that pulled Calvary to within 2-1.
Grace’s leading hitters were Rodriguez with a double and two singles with an RBI and a run scored while Lawson had two base hits. Logan Black and Colton Black each had base hits with Logan Black scoring a run in the third and fifth innings.
Both teams combined to leave 12 base runners with Grace stranding the most with eight.
Calvary (2-3 overall, 1-1 MDCC) hosts Turkeyfoot Valley, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Fort Hill 13, Bishop Walsh 3
POTOMAC PARK — Wilhelm was a homer away from the cycle, and Fort Hill cruised past Bishop Walsh at the Hot Stove Complex on Saturday.
Wilhelm led an offense that roped 11 base hits, scoring four runs in the third and fourth innings and five in the fifth to win via run rule in five frames. Welsh also doubled.
Welsh drove in three runs, and Wilhelm, Eston Bender and Bryce Schadt garnered a pair of RBIs each.
Xavier Ashley was the winning pitcher after allowing three runs on two hits in three innings pitched, walking two and striking out eight. Burns tossed two scoreless frames in relief, surrendering no base hits, walking one and striking out five.
Jacob Rossi and Will Lapid tallied Bishop Walsh’s two base hits.
