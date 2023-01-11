ROMNEY, W.Va. — No. 4 Hampshire overcame a double-digit deficit into the fourth to force overtime, but Martinsburg came out on top in overtime on Tuesday night.
The Trojans 13-12 after the first quarter, 32-20 at the half and 42-32 after three. Jenson Fields scored nine points in the fourth, and Easton Shanholtz added seven in the period to help Hampshire force OT.
Martinsburg made 6 of 8 free throws in overtime to hold on for the win. Chayse Shipley and Avion Blackwood topped the Bulldogs with 20 and 14 points, respectively.
Shanholtz paced Hampshire with 23 points, Fields scored 18 and Jordan Gray chipped in eight.
Hampshire (4-7) is at No. 3 Keyser (7-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Tucker County 71, No. 4 Mountain Ridge 36
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Tucker County hit 13 3-pointers in a rout of No. 4 Mountain Ridge on Tuesday night.
Ethan Rosenau made six of them — four during the second quarter — to help the Mountain Lions lead 19-9, 40-14 and 60-20 after the first three quarters. Rosenau ended with a game-high 22 points, and Maddox Anderson scored 13.
Peyton Miller and Shaun Heeter paced Mountain Ridge with six points apiece, and Uma Pua'auli tallied five.
Mountain Ridge (4-5) is at Washington on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Turkeyfoot 44, Paw Paw 38
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Paw Paw fell behind early and couldn't make up the ground to lose to Turkeyfoot on Tuesday night.
Turkeyfoot left the first quarter with a 13-6 edge, 25-20 lead at the half and was up 35-28 after three. Bryce Nicholson was clutch at the line in the fourth hitting 4 of 6 in the period. Nicholson scored a game-high 22 points.
Donovan Tanouye topped Paw Paw with 11 points, Greyson Corbett scored nine and Taylor Carder added seven. Carder and Tyler McGraw — who ended with six points — both hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Paw Paw (6-4) is at Union on Friday at 6 p.m.
