CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Three Hampshire players scored in double figures and the Trojans' defense adjusted after the first period to get a 45-33 road victory at Washington on Monday evening.
Hannah Ault scored a game-high 13 points to help Hampshire stay undefeated at 3-0. Liz Pryor added 12 points and Gracie Fields had 11.
Fields led the team with five rebounds and had five assists and a steal. Ault also had five assists with three boards and a steal.
The Patriots only had one surpass 10 points in Alexa Osafo-Mensah with 12. Scarlett King scored seven and Carmen Skinner added six.
Washington led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, but then Hampshire took charge with an 18-6 second period to lead at halftime 26-18. It was 37-24 going into the final eight minutes.
Hampshire's junior varsity won with a convincing 42-19 victory led by Carisma Shanholtz's seven points and Jaleah Heatwole's six.
The Trojans play tonight at Moorefield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.