Hampshire girls club Frankfort, 9-1
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Nevaeh Church scored twice and Izzy Blomquist notched a trio of assists to lead the unbeaten and second-ranked Hampshire Trojans past Frankfort, 9-1, on Tuesday night.
Hampshire's nine goals were scored by eight different players. Other than Church's double, Blomquist, Jaleigh Dixon, Emma Wyre, Della Knight, Lynnea Clark and Danielle Buckler scored once each.
Hannah Ault and Hailee Jenkins tallied two assists apiece, and Annie Keckley and Isis Shauf both assisted on one score.
Hampshire (11-0-4) hosts Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 5 p.m. Frankfort (2-8) hosts Fort Hill (0-7-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
