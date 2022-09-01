BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Nine different Hampshire players found the back of the net, as the Trojans crushed Berkeley Springs, 11-0, to improve to 4-0-1.
Jaleigh Dixon scored two goals, and Natalie Sions, Della Knight, Emma Wyre, Annie Keckley, Nevaeh Church, Juli Cannon, Hailee Jenkins and Sofia Brake scored once each. Berkeley Springs also had an own goal.
The goals by Jenkins, Knight, Brake and Cannon were the first of their careers.
Hannah Ault notched three assists, and Izzy Blomquist, Isis Shauf, Lynnea Clark, Nevaeh Litchfield and Wyre assisted on a goal apiece.
Hampshire hosts Washington on Saturday at 10 a.m.
